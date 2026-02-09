– In August 2025, THG Nutrition (owner of Myprotein) entered a licensing/distribution partnership with SG Safety Corp. to expand Myprotein’s presence in South Korea. The move accelerates local market access for a major direct-to-consumer nutrition brand and strengthens retail and e-commerce distribution channels in East Asia. Product categories prioritized include protein powders, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, protein bars, and functional snacks, with an emphasis on localized flavors and packaging tailored to Korean consumer preferences. The partnership also strengthens regulatory navigation, labeling compliance, and supply chain efficiency through SG Safety’s established domestic infrastructure.
– This partnership exemplifies a broader industry strategy: global brands combining brand equity with local partners to navigate regulatory frameworks, retail relationships, and consumer preferences more quickly. Early market expansion in South Korea is expected to boost visibility for ready-to-drink and localized flavor SKUs.This development signals a broader shift toward localized, partnership-driven expansion strategies in the sports nutrition market. It is expected to intensify competition in South Korea’s premium sports nutrition segment, pushing rival brands to pursue similar licensing, co-manufacturing, or regional alliance models while expanding innovation in RTD and functional nutrition formats. Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Surges North America holds the largest share of the sports nutrition market, approximately 39% of global value in 2025, driven by mature retail channels, high consumer spending on performance nutrition, and strong uptake of plant-based and functional formulations in the U.S. Demand in Canada emphasizes clean-label and allergen-friendly products, while digital channels and influencer marketing remain key go-to-market tactics. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with an expected CAGR of about 10.8%, propelled by rising fitness adoption, expanding gym membership, ecommerce penetration, and younger demographics in markets such as China and India. Ready-to-drink formats, localized flavors, and cost-competitive manufacturing are supporting rapid market development across the region. Europe shows steady demand from athletic and wellness consumers, while Latin America and the Middle East register growth tied to expanding sports participation and retail modernization. Plant-Based Nutrition and E-Commerce Reshape Europe’s Sports Nutrition Landscape The Europe sports nutrition market is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing health awareness, rising obesity rates, and a strong shift toward active lifestyles. Valued at US$ 6.7 Bn in 2025, the market is projected to reach US$ 10.1 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Growing demand for plant-based and clean-label supplements, higher participation in fitness activities and organized sports, and the rapid expansion of e-commerce channels across key markets such as Germany and the U.K. are key growth drivers. Additionally, data from the European Commission highlights a high and rising prevalence of overweight and obesity across the EU, driven by sedentary lifestyles and increased junk food consumption, which is further expected to fuel demand for sports nutrition products among health-conscious consumers seeking improved fitness and weight management solutions. 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/2889 Market Segmentation By Function • Energy Boost • Rehydration • Pre-workout • Recovery • Weight Management By Form • Liquid • Bar • Powder • Tablets/Capsules By Flavor • Natural • Artificial By Micronutrients • Proteins • Vitamins • Minerals • Trace Elements By Sales Channel • Hypermarket/Supermarket • Convenience Store • Specialty Store • Pharmacy Store • Online Retail • Others By Region • North America • Europe • East Asia • South Asia and Oceania • Latin America • Middle East and Africa Key Players and Business Strategies Leading players include Nestlé S.A., Glanbia PLC, Herbalife Ltd., Amway Corp., THG Nutrition (Myprotein), BellRing Brands, Haleon plc, and Mondelez International, among others.
– Nestlé S.A. strengthens its sports nutrition portfolio through continuous product innovation and premium positioning, leveraging brands such as Optimum Nutrition to expand in high-growth protein and performance segments.
– Herbalife Ltd. leverages its direct-selling network to drive personalized nutrition solutions, emphasizing weight management and performance-focused products across emerging markets.
– THG Nutrition (Myprotein) accelerates global expansion via digital-first strategies and regional licensing partnerships, including its 2025 South Korea collaboration to localize production and distribution.
Overall, competitive strategies across the sports nutrition market emphasize product innovation, plant-based expansion, ready-to-drink formats, e-commerce penetration, regional partnerships, and science-backed branding to capture evolving consumer demand.
