LONDON

Feb. 9, 2026

Boom in Participation and Performance-Focused Consumption

Rise of Esports and Cognitive Performance Nutrition

Regulatory Complexity and Labeling Standards Remain a Constraint

Key Highlight: Strategic Partnership between THG (Myprotein) and SG Safety Corp.

/PRNewswire/ — The global sports nutrition market is projected to be valued at US$27.3 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach US$45.9 billion by 2032, representing a CAGR of 7.7% between 2025 and 2032. This expansion is driven by rising participation in sports and fitness, stronger demand for clean-label and functional formulations, and new consumption occasions such as esports and ready-to-drink formats.The sustained rise in recreational and organized sports participation continues to drive demand for sports nutrition products worldwide. Growing awareness of preventive healthcare and active lifestyles has expanded the consumer base beyond professional athletes to include gym-goers, runners, cyclists, and fitness enthusiasts. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that enhance endurance, muscle recovery, and overall performance. This shift is strengthening demand for protein powders, energy bars, and ready-to-drink formulations designed for convenience and measurable benefits. In parallel, purchasing behavior is evolving toward multifunctional formulations that combine protein with added vitamins, minerals, adaptogens, and digestive enzymes. Brands are responding with plant-based alternatives, clean-label ingredients, and on-the-go packaging formats suited to busy urban lifestyles. The integration of digital fitness platforms and personalized nutrition programs is further supporting product customization, enabling companies to target specific performance goals and expand average consumer spend. 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2889 The rapid expansion of esports and competitive gaming is creating a distinct growth avenue within the sports nutrition market. Unlike traditional sports consumers, esports participants prioritize sustained mental focus, alertness, and reaction speed. This has increased demand for low-sugar, nootropic-enhanced beverages and supplements formulated to support cognitive endurance during extended gaming sessions. Manufacturers are capitalizing on this opportunity by developing products that blend moderate caffeine with ingredients such as L-theanine, choline, B-vitamins, and other focus-support compounds. These formulations aim to deliver steady energy without the crash associated with conventional energy drinks. The emergence of gaming-focused nutrition brands and sponsorships within esports tournaments is strengthening brand visibility and expanding consumer demographics, positioning cognitive-performance nutrition as a high-potential niche within the broader market. For example, G FUEL, a U.S.-based performance energy brand, has built a strong presence in the esports segment through sugar-free powdered energy drinks formulated with caffeine, amino acids, and antioxidant blends. The company partners with professional gaming teams and esports events to directly target competitive gamers seeking sustained focus and reaction-time support.Despite strong demand fundamentals, regulatory fragmentation presents ongoing challenges for market participants. Sports nutrition products are categorized differently across regions, often classified as dietary supplements, functional foods, or pharmaceutical-adjacent products depending on ingredient composition and health claims. This variation complicates product approvals, labeling requirements, and permissible marketing claims. Inconsistent compliance standards increase operational costs and extend time-to-market, particularly for small and mid-sized brands with limited regulatory infrastructure. Stricter scrutiny around ingredient safety, performance claims, and third-party certifications has elevated the importance of transparent sourcing and scientifically validated formulations. 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐂o𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/2889

– In August 2025, THG Nutrition (owner of Myprotein) entered a licensing/distribution partnership with SG Safety Corp. to expand Myprotein’s presence in South Korea. The move accelerates local market access for a major direct-to-consumer nutrition brand and strengthens retail and e-commerce distribution channels in East Asia. Product categories prioritized include protein powders, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, protein bars, and functional snacks, with an emphasis on localized flavors and packaging tailored to Korean consumer preferences. The partnership also strengthens regulatory navigation, labeling compliance, and supply chain efficiency through SG Safety’s established domestic infrastructure.

– This partnership exemplifies a broader industry strategy: global brands combining brand equity with local partners to navigate regulatory frameworks, retail relationships, and consumer preferences more quickly. Early market expansion in South Korea is expected to boost visibility for ready-to-drink and localized flavor SKUs.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Surges

Key Players and Business Strategies

This development signals a broader shift toward localized, partnership-driven expansion strategies in the sports nutrition market. It is expected to intensify competition in South Korea’s premium sports nutrition segment, pushing rival brands to pursue similar licensing, co-manufacturing, or regional alliance models while expanding innovation in RTD and functional nutrition formats.North America holds the largest share of the sports nutrition market, approximately 39% of global value in 2025, driven by mature retail channels, high consumer spending on performance nutrition, and strong uptake of plant-based and functional formulations in the U.S. Demand in Canada emphasizes clean-label and allergen-friendly products, while digital channels and influencer marketing remain key go-to-market tactics. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with an expected CAGR of about 10.8%, propelled by rising fitness adoption, expanding gym membership, ecommerce penetration, and younger demographics in markets such as China and India. Ready-to-drink formats, localized flavors, and cost-competitive manufacturing are supporting rapid market development across the region. Europe shows steady demand from athletic and wellness consumers, while Latin America and the Middle East register growth tied to expanding sports participation and retail modernization.The Europe sports nutrition market is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing health awareness, rising obesity rates, and a strong shift toward active lifestyles. Valued at US$ 6.7 Bn in 2025, the market is projected to reach. Growing demand for plant-based and clean-label supplements, higher participation in fitness activities and organized sports, and the rapid expansion of e-commerce channels across key markets such as Germany and the U.K. are key growth drivers. Additionally, data from the European Commission highlights a high and rising prevalence of overweight and obesity across the EU, driven by sedentary lifestyles and increased junk food consumption, which is further expected to fuel demand for sports nutrition products among health-conscious consumers seeking improved fitness and weight management solutions. 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/2889 • Energy Boost • Rehydration • Pre-workout • Recovery • Weight Management• Liquid • Bar • Powder • Tablets/Capsules• Natural • Artificial• Proteins • Vitamins • Minerals • Trace Elements• Hypermarket/Supermarket • Convenience Store • Specialty Store • Pharmacy Store • Online Retail • Others• North America • Europe • East Asia • South Asia and Oceania • Latin America • Middle East and AfricaLeading players include Nestlé S.A., Glanbia PLC, Herbalife Ltd., Amway Corp., THG Nutrition (Myprotein), BellRing Brands, Haleon plc, and Mondelez International, among others.

– Nestlé S.A. strengthens its sports nutrition portfolio through continuous product innovation and premium positioning, leveraging brands such as Optimum Nutrition to expand in high-growth protein and performance segments.

– Herbalife Ltd. leverages its direct-selling network to drive personalized nutrition solutions, emphasizing weight management and performance-focused products across emerging markets.

– THG Nutrition (Myprotein) accelerates global expansion via digital-first strategies and regional licensing partnerships, including its 2025 South Korea collaboration to localize production and distribution.

Overall, competitive strategies across the sports nutrition market emphasize product innovation, plant-based expansion, ready-to-drink formats, e-commerce penetration, regional partnerships, and science-backed branding to capture evolving consumer demand.