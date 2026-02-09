This Valentine’s Day, Sarovar Portico Kolkata Rajarhat invites couples to celebrate love with an intimate and indulgent Valentine’s Day Couple Candle Night Dinner Buffet at its in-house restaurant, Golpo. Thoughtfully curated to create a warm, romantic ambience, the evening promises a delightful blend of global flavours, comforting classics and decadent desserts, perfect for an unforgettable celebration of togetherness. What: Valentine’s Day Couple Candle Night Dinner Buffet Where: Golpo Restaurant,

Sarovar Portico Kolkata Rajarhat

International Financial Hub (CBD), New Town,

Kolkata – 700156 When: 14th February, 2026 Price: Stag: ₹1,299++ per person (Regular Setup) Couple: ₹2,500++ per couple (Exclusive Candle Light Setup) On the Menu: Soupy Love: Chicken Khao Suey, Mushroom Cappuccino Lovers Corner: Murgh Malai Kebab, Chicken Wings Chilli Milli, Thai Fish Cake, Fried Cheese Pesto, Beetroot Galouti Salad Soulmate: Thai Chicken Noodle Salad, Green Salad, Honey Lemon Fruit Salad, Quinoa Salad, Dahi Valla True Love: Poulet au Vin, Pasta à la Minute, Mongolian Twist, Asian Greens in Chilli Basil Sauce, Murgh Lazeez, Kofta Shaam Savera, Stuffed Aloo Dum Kashmiri, Subz Lazeez, Angure Palak, Dal-e-Khas, Kolkata Chicken Biryani, Steamed Rice Breads: Assorted Indian Breads Sweet Heart Treats: Love Nutty Brownie, Cottage Cheesecake, Kalakand, Shrikhand, Strawberry Ice Cream Celebrate love over candlelight, flavours and heartfelt moments at Sarovar Portico Kolkata Rajarhat, where every detail is designed to make Valentine’s Day truly special.