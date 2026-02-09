The Times Of Bengal

Sarovar Portico Kolkata Rajarhat Sets The Mood For Valentine’s Day With A Romantic Candle Night Dinner

This Valentine’s Day, Sarovar Portico Kolkata Rajarhat invites couples to celebrate love with an intimate and indulgent Valentine’s Day Couple Candle Night Dinner Buffet at its in-house restaurant, Golpo. Thoughtfully curated to create a warm, romantic ambience, the evening promises a delightful blend of global flavours, comforting classics and decadent desserts, perfect for an unforgettable celebration of togetherness.

What: Valentine’s Day Couple Candle Night Dinner Buffet

Where: Golpo Restaurant,
    Sarovar Portico Kolkata Rajarhat
    International Financial Hub (CBD), New Town,
    Kolkata – 700156

When: 14th February, 2026

Price: Stag: ₹1,299++ per person (Regular Setup)

    Couple: ₹2,500++ per couple (Exclusive Candle Light Setup)

On the Menu:

Soupy Love: Chicken Khao Suey, Mushroom Cappuccino

Lovers Corner: Murgh Malai Kebab, Chicken Wings Chilli Milli, Thai Fish Cake, Fried Cheese Pesto, Beetroot Galouti

Salad Soulmate: Thai Chicken Noodle Salad, Green Salad, Honey Lemon Fruit Salad, Quinoa Salad, Dahi Valla

True Love: Poulet au Vin, Pasta à la Minute, Mongolian Twist, Asian Greens in Chilli Basil Sauce, Murgh Lazeez, Kofta Shaam Savera, Stuffed Aloo Dum Kashmiri, Subz Lazeez, Angure Palak, Dal-e-Khas, Kolkata Chicken Biryani, Steamed Rice

Breads: Assorted Indian Breads

Sweet Heart Treats: Love Nutty Brownie, Cottage Cheesecake, Kalakand, Shrikhand, Strawberry Ice Cream

Celebrate love over candlelight, flavours and heartfelt moments at Sarovar Portico Kolkata Rajarhat, where every detail is designed to make Valentine’s Day truly special.

