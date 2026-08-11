Former Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Moises Henriques set to captain Portugal in their bid to reach ICC T20 World Cup 2028

Henriques had spent much of his career with New South Wales and the Sydney Sixers and became one of the most experienced players in the Big Bash League





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File photo of Moises Henriques(Credits: IANS)





Former Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques has been named captain of Portugal for their T20 World Cup qualification campaign, giving the 39-year-old a chance to return to international cricket with the country where he was born.

Henriques will lead Portugal in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028 Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier C in FinlandThe tournament will be played from August 14 to 20, with Portugal drawn in Group B alongside Israel, Germany, Greece and the Czech Republic.

The former Australia international was born in Funchal, Madeira, and moved to Australia with his family as a babyHe grew up in Australia and went on to make his international debut for the country in 2009.

His appointment comes shortly after he retired from Australian domestic cricketHenriques had spent much of his career with New South Wales and the Sydney Sixers and became one of the most experienced players in the Big Bash League.

Portugal are chasing a place in the 2028 T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by Australia and New ZealandThe qualification route will be a long onePortugal must first finish at the top of their group before progressing to the European regional finalScotland, Jersey and Denmark will join the competition at that stage.

The top two teams from the European regional final will then advance to the global qualifier, where they will fight for a place in the 2028 T20 World Cup.

For Portugal, Henriques brings experience that few players in the squad can matchHe has played international cricket for Australia, captained New South Wales and featured in more than 300 T20 matches around the world.

He has also been part of successful Sydney Sixers teams and won the Indian Premier League with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016His experience in T20 cricket could be particularly useful for a Portugal side trying to make its way through the qualification process.

Henriques’ move also adds an interesting link to Portugal’s sporting identityHe was born in the same city as football great Cristiano Ronaldo, although his sporting career took him into cricket after his family settled in Australia.

Portugal’s campaign begins against Israel on August 14, followed by matches against Germany, Greece and the Czech RepublicThe group winner will move into the next stage of the qualification process.

Henriques played 44 international matches for Australia across the three formatsHe featured in four Tests, scoring 164 runs at an average of 23.43, with a best of 81, and took two wicketsIn 16 ODIs, he scored 117 runs at an average of nine and claimed eight wickets, with best figures of 3/32.

His strongest numbers came in T20Is, where he scored 355 runs in 24 matches at an average of 20.88 and a strike rate of 124.56He also took seven wickets, with best figures of 3/22Henriques’ last international appearance for Australia came in August 2021.