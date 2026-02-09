Home

T20 World Cup 2026: George Munsey and Michael Leask heroics help Scotland beat Italy by 73 runs

Scotland secures their maiden win after defeating Italy by 73 runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

The seventh match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has been played between Italy and Scotland. Where Scotland successfully defeated their opponents. While batting first, Scotland started a great innings as their openers George Munsey and Michael Jones gave a good start to the team. However, star batter Geroge Munsey showcased a great batting performance as he scored 84 runs off 54 balls with 13 fours and 2 sixes. On the other hand, his partner Michael Jones also played some great shots and scored 37 runs off 30 balls with one four and two sixes.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/