IND vs NZ 2026: Aakash Chopra says team management is saying ‘We have had enough’ on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s snub from 4th T20I

Aakash Chopra slams Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s snub from 4th T20I vs NZ after 1 wicket, 139 runs in 3 gamesBhuvi comeback in doubt.





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IND vs NZ 2026: Aakash Chopra on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s snub from 4th T20I (Photo: AFP)





Team India’s senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was dropped from the playing XI for the 4th T20I against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland on Friday, October 30The team management picked young fast bowler Mayank Yadav in his place.

Bhuvneshwar made his big comeback to the Indian team after 4 yearsHe got his chance because of his superb show for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025, where he took 28 wickets in 16 matchesBut his return to international cricket has been very expensive.

The 36-year-old pacer played the first three T20Is of the series against New ZealandHe could take only 1 wicket in 3 games and gave away 139 runs in 12 overs.

His figures were 0/49 in the first T20I, 1/50 in the second T20I, and 0/40 in the third T20IHis economy rate was 11.58, which is very highBecause of this poor form, the team management dropped him for the 4th match.

India lost the 4th T20I by a big margin of 87 runsNew Zealand scored 259/7, which is their highest total in T20Is and the highest score against IndiaMayank Yadav, who replaced Bhuvi, picked 3 wickets for 48 runs.

Aakash Chopra questions the decision

Former India opener Aakash Chopra talked about Bhuvneshwar’s dropping on his YouTube channelHe said that being benched raises more questions about his comeback.

Chopra also said that Bhuvneshwar is not even part of the ODI team, so this T20I series was his only chance to prove himself.

“Prasidh Krishna has not been selected in the ODI team because he is injuredBut, it’s not like Bhuvi has been picked in the one-day teamHe has played three matches and has leaked so many runs that questions are being asked about his comebackAmidst all this, he has been made to sit out, which only raises further questions about his comeback,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra feels management has Had enough

Aakash Chopra further said that it looks like the Indian team management is not happy with Bhuvneshwar’s performance and has decided to move on.

“It almost seems like the Indian management is saying we have had enoughSo, this comeback is not turning out the way the Indian fans were hoping forIt seems that there is a slight break here as far as his comeback is concerned,” Chopra added.

What next for Bhuvi?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s comeback story was celebrated by all cricket fansEveryone praised his hard work to return at the age of 36But now his place is in doubt.

India lead the five-match T20I series 3-1, even after the 87-run loss in AucklandThe 5th and final T20I will be played on Sunday, November 1 at Seddon Park in HamiltonIt will be interesting to see if Bhuvneshwar gets one more chance or if his comeback ends here.