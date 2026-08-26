IND Vs SL, 2nd Test day 4: India on verge of series win as Shubman Gill and co take control ahead of concluding day tomorrow

Rain arrived heavily at 4.37 pm, ending India’s hopes of taking the remaining four wickets before stumps





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Indian players wait for the third umpire’s decision regarding the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Niroshan Dickwella after a review by Sri Lanka during the fourth day of the second Test match between India and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday, August 26, 2026(Photo: IANS/Pratik Koli)





India moved closer to a series win after their bowlers reduced Sri Lanka to 229 for six in their second innings on day four of the second and final Test on Wednesday.

Sonal Dinusha was unbeaten on seven with Keshara Nuwantha on three when rain and bad light brought an early end to playSri Lanka still trail India by 210 runs, leaving the visitors in a strong position to finish the match and series on the fifth day.

Sri Lanka were forced to follow on after being bowled out for 290 in their first innings, 213 runs behind India’s 503 for nineDinusha had scored 103 in that innings, his second century of the series, but it was not enough to prevent the hosts from being asked to bat again.

The second innings began badly for Sri Lanka as Lahiru Udara and Kamil Mishara were dismissed earlyBut Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis then changed the mood with a 115-run partnership for the third wicket.

The pair came together when Sri Lanka were 63 for two and batted with confidence for the next 110 minutesThey attacked the Indian bowlers whenever the opportunity came, rather than simply trying to survive.

Mendis took on Manav Suthar, hitting the left-arm spinner for two sixesSooriyabandara also slog-swept Suthar over the boundary as the young spinner struggled to find the same control he had shown earlier in the match.

Mendis reached his fifty from 87 balls, pulling Prasidh Krishna for a sixSooriyabandara followed soon after, bringing up his half-century from 78 balls.

Prasidh eventually ended the stand with a short delivery that cramped Mendis for roomThe batter tried to pull but Shubman Gill completed a fine running catch.

Sri Lanka went into tea at 199 for three, just 14 runs short of avoiding an innings defeatBut India came back strongly in the final session and picked up three more wickets.

Dhananjaya de Silva was the first to go, inside-edging Suthar to Devdutt PadikkalSooriyabandara, who was on course for his maiden Test century, then threw away his wicket.

The right-hander charged down the pitch at Suthar, who spotted his movement early and bowled the ball wideRishabh Pant made no mistake behind the stumps and whipped off the bails.

Saransh Jain then added to Sri Lanka’s problems, getting Niroshan Dickwella trapped in frontSri Lanka were suddenly 218 for six.

Earlier in the day, Dinusha completed his century from his overnight score of 85He moved into the 90s with a six, a slog sweep and a four off Jain before reaching three figures with a powerful pull against Prasidh.

His century was one of the few bright moments for Sri Lanka, but it could not prevent the follow-on.

India also had a brief injury concern when Mohammed Siraj hurt himself while diving for a catchHe left the field for treatment but returned laterIn the second session, he bowled with a shorter run-up.

Rain then arrived heavily at 4.37 pm, ending India’s hopes of taking the remaining four wickets before stumpsIndia will now return on Thursday looking to complete the job and seal the series.