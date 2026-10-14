IND vs WI 4th T20I: Shai Hope century, Keemo Paul fifer power West Indies to 24 run win, series decider in Bengaluru

West Indies beat India by 24 runs in 4th T20I in Hyderabad to level series 2-2Shai Hope slams 102*, Keemo Paul takes 5 wickets as IND chase 248 failsCheck out the full story below.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ind-vs-wi-4th-t20i-highlights-result-west-indies-beat-india-24-runs-shai-hope-century-keemo-paul-5-wickets-series-2-2-8536149/ Copy









West Indies beat India by 24 runs in 4th T20I to level series 2-2 in Hyderabad(Photo Credit: PTI)





West Indies bounced back in style to beat India by 24 runs in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday, levelling the five-match series 2-2Captain Shai Hope led the visitors with a superb century, while Keemo Paul picked up five wickets to stop India’s chase and take the contest to a series decider in Bengaluru.

After India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl, West Indies put up a huge total of 247/3 in 20 oversIndia made a strong start to their chase, but Paul’s bowling proved decisive as the hosts finished at 223 all out.

Shai Hope leads West Indies’ batting charge

Hope was the star with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 102 off 50 ballsHis innings included four fours and nine sixes as he kept the Indian bowlers under pressure throughout.

The West Indies captain received good support from the middle orderShimron Hetmyer scored 33 off just 12 balls, while Rovman Powell added 24 off 17 deliveriesSherfane Rutherford too played a key role with a vital 49 not out off 26 deliveries.

Jewel Andrew contributed 21 runs from 16 deliveries as West Indies maintained a high scoring rate and finished with 247/3India’s bowlers struggled to contain the attack, with Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Yadav conceding 52 runs each in their four overs.

Sanju Samson reaches T20I milestone

India started the 248-run chase aggressively, with Sanju Samson leading the early chargeThe wicketkeeper-batter scored 56 off 23 balls, hitting six fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 243.48.

Samson also reached a major personal milestone, becoming the sixth Indian batter to hit 100 sixes in T20 internationalsHe took his tally to 102, joining Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli in the elite club.

However, India lost wickets at crucial moments and could not maintain the momentum needed to chase the big target.

Keemo Paul’s five-wicket haul turns the match

Paul’s five-wicket haul was the match-winner with the ball as he broke India’s chase.His strikes put the visitors firmly in control and denied the hosts the partnerships needed to stay on course.

Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy tried to keep India in the contest with useful contributions, but the required run rate continued to climb as West Indies picked up wickets.

India eventually fell short by 24 runs, handing West Indies a crucial win after their defeat in the third T20I in Indore.

India and West Indies set for Bengaluru decider

The victory brought the series level at 2-2, setting up a winner-takes-all fifth T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 17.

West Indies level the series 2-2. An important decider awaits in Bengaluru on Saturday. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/ksuQbTW6n5 #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ https://t.co/i7juMPuEe9 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2026

India would look to bounce back from their defeat in Hyderabad while West Indies would look to continue their batting and bowling form in the last match and turn around the series.