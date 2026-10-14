India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I Match Predicted 11: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally get a look in, Romario Shepherd doubtful

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut may have to wait as India are expected to continue to stick with Sanju Samson in the 4th T20I match vs West Indies in Hyderabad on Wednesday.





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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (From left), Shreyas Iyer and Romario Shepherd(Image: AI)





IND vs WI 2026 4th T20: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India might be 2-1 up in the five-match T20I series against West Indies but the home side have their fair share of concerns ahead of fourth game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on WednesdayOpener Sanju Samson scored 82 in the second T20I match in Ranchi it has been sandwiched by scores of 11 and 3 in the first and third games of the series.

Most Indian cricket fans are wondering if Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will get an opportunity to finally get to make his international debut on Indian soilSooryavanshi has played all of his 8 T20I matches in England, Zimbabwe and Japan.

And it is unlikely that Sooryavanshi will get a chance in Hyderabad as well with the home side unlikely to tinker with a winning 11 from the third gameShreyas Iyer’s side decided to pick Prince Yadav as an additional pacer in place of chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav and that move is likely to continue in Hyderabad as well.

It will be a special occasion for Team India vice-captain Tilak Varma, who will be playing his first home game after his elevation“It is really a proud moment for me to play in front of Hyderabad crowd as vice-captain of the Indian teamIt will be a special moment for me,” he said.

Shai Hope’s West Indies, on the other hand, will be concerned over the fitness of Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Romario Shepherd, who missed the third T20I match with a niggleBut Windies coach Darren Sammy defended all-rounder Roston Chase’s selection in the side after scoring only 10 runs in his last two innings.

“I understand why I get a lot of criticism for having Roston in the team, but I understand the individual he isRoston is naturally very disciplined in all aspects of his lifeHe does not like conceding runs, so he has a very clear defensive mindset,” Windies coach Sammy said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Indore ✅ Hello from Hyderabad #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ https://t.co/DOO95DfG9I — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2026

India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Shai Hope (c and wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd/Quentin Sampson, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie