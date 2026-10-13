Ranji Trophy 2026: Delhi trail Bengal by 88 runs as the match reaches crucial stage

Delhi end day three at 101/3, trailing Bengal by 88 runs in Ranji Trophy elite group CScroll down to read the full story.





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Ranji Trophy 2026: Delhi vs Bengal





Delhi ended day three at 101 for 3They still need 88 more runs to catch Bengal in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match on Tuesday.

Fast bowlers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar each took one wicketYash Dhull got hurt and had to leave the fieldDelhi need to bat well on the last dayBengal scored 429 runs earlier and had a lead of 189 runs.

Bengal began the day at 304 for 3 and were all out for 429Sudip Kumar Gharami scored 133 and Abhishek Porel made 149Sumanta Gupta also scored 50.

Ayush Badoni was Delhi’s best bowlerHe took 5 wickets for only 43 runs in 18 oversNavdeep Saini and Divij Mehra each took two wickets.

In their second innings, Delhi fell to 59 for 3But captain Badoni (24 not out) and Anuj Rawat (25 not out) helped the side recover.

In another Group C game, Kerala were still 318 runs behind Jharkhand with four wickets leftJharkhand look set to get three points from a draw at Keenan Stadium.

Jharkhand scored a big 587 runsKerala made 269 for 6 in replyAbhishek Nair scored a solid 126 runs from 204 balls with 10 fours and 5 sixesNo other Kerala player made a big score.

Gujarat were on top against Odisha in AhmedabadThey took a first-innings lead of 115 runs with one day left.

Gujarat started at 205 for 2 and were all out for 439 after Odisha made 324Vedant Trivedi scored 108 from 171 balls with 13 fours and 1 sixAarya Desai made 94 and Urvil Patel scored 85Harshal Patel hit a fast 60 from 92 balls with five fours and four sixes.

Odisha were 119 for 4 in their second inningsThey had a tiny lead of just four runs with six wickets left.

At the Airforce Complex Ground in Palam, Maharashtra were 172 runs ahead of Services with five wickets left.

Maharashtra scored 333 first and then got Services out for 227This gave them a lead of 106 runsIn their second innings they started poorlyIndia opener Prithvi Shaw was out for only 7All five batters who got out scored less than 10 runs.

Ankit Bawne (32 not out) and Saurabh Nawale (12 not out) helped steady the teamMaharashtra finished the day at 66 for 5.

Brief Scores:

In Kalyani: Delhi 240 & 101/3 in 45 overs (Ayush Badoni 24 not out) trail Bengal 429 in 112 overs (Sudip Kumar Gharami 133, Abhishek Porel 149; Ayush Badoni 5/43) by 88 runs.