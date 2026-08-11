THIS star player from Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans can be ‘X-factor’ for India vs Sri Lanka in Test series, feels Farveez Maharoof

Shubman Gill’s Team India will face Sri Lanka in first of two Test matches beginning at Galle from Saturday.





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Gujarat Titans pacer Gurnoor Brar could make his Test debut vs Sri Lanka at Galle(Photo: PTI)





Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Farveez Maharoof feels rookie pacer Gurnoor Brar could be the ‘X-Factor’ in absence of Jasprit Bumrah and says he would be tempted to hand the 26-year-old his Test debut in the two-match series against Sri Lanka, beginning in Galle on SaturdayUnder pressure following home series defeat to South Africa, fifth-placed India will be without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah when they resume Test action with a two-match tour of Sri Lanka.

Brar, who was retained for Rs 1.3 crore by Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans, made his international debut in ODI series vs Afghanistan earlier this yearHis GT teammate Mohammed Siraj is expected to lead the pace attack but there is a speculation whether inexperienced Brar could make his Test debut replacing Prasidh Krishna who played in the last Test against Afghanistan.

“The ability to reverse-swing the ball, especially with the older ball, is something Bumrah brings, and that is going to be a massive miss for India,” Maharoof replied to a PTI query in a virtual media interaction organised by Sony Sports Network.

270 overs later, #TeamIndia was back in the nets Not for routine practice – but to get a taste of a worn, spin-friendly surface and prepare for the demands of the Tests. Watch #SLvIND, 1st Test, starting 15th August, 9 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels &… pic.twitter.com/8QhlIkTpZ6 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 11, 2026

“That is where I think they could lack some wicket-taking abilityMohammed Siraj is a good bowler, with all due respect to him, but when you compare the two fast bowlers, there is a bit of a difference,” he added.

But at the same time, the former pace bowling all-rounder said he would be ‘tempted’ to give a debut to Brar especially for the fact that the tall Punjab pacer’s raw pace, bounce and aggressive approach especially the way he gave body blows to several Test-squad batters during the warm-up match.

“I really like Gurnoor BrarI think he can be the X-factorHe has the bounce, the pace and the fighting spiritHe can be nasty,” Maharoof said.

“If you watched the warm-up game, some of the deliveries he bowled to batters who are in the Test squad made them quite uneasy, and he even hit a couple of players on the bodyIf I were in the Indian think tank, I would be tempted to give Gurnoor a goI know he has only played white-ball cricket for India, but he brings that X-factorIn short, burst spells, when you want to break a batter’s rhythm, he can be a lethal weapon.”

Tall Punjab pacer Brar was picked for the Test squad despite having only a handful of First-Class matches and limited IPL experienceThe 26-year-old Brar subsequently made his ODI debut against Afghanistan, and has picked up 11 wickets in six matches.

Brar also featured in India A’s tour to Sri Lanka last month, picking up a 10-wicket haul in the first match at Galle.

Manav Suthar as third spinner

Maharoof says India will miss the now retired Ravichandran Ashwin and the injured Washington Sundar, who is ruled out of the first Test as Sri Lankan pitches often produce bounce for spinners rather than just turnWhile the duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav will be the first choice spinners there is a debate over the third spinner.

India have young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar who claimed seven wickets on his debut against Afghanistan, while there is also uncapped 31-year-old offspinner Saransh Jain who toured Sri Lanka with India A and claimed seven wickets and also made an unbeaten 70 batting at No7.

But Maharoof feels Suthar with ability to generate bounce should have the edge even as that makes it all three left-arm spinners“If you ask me, I would be tempted to go with the two left-arm spinners as well as Kuldeep YadavKuldeep is a frontrunner to start in Galle, especially considering his record and the number of wickets he took in the last Test against Afghanistan.

“I see three spinners for IndiaJadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and either Suthar or JainIdeally, you would like an off-spinner for variation, but I would not be surprised if Manav Suthar plays because his ability to get bounce off the surface could be very handy in Galle,” the former Lankan all-rounder added.

– with PTI inputs