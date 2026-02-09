Zimbabwe rocked Oman early in their Group B match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground with 4 wickets in in first 4 overs on Monday.Zimbabwe vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwe team had to wait for almost 4 years to play a World Cup match after missing out on qualification for the 2024 edition. But they made their comeback a memorable with their premier pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani made it a memorable one for the proud African nation. Muzarabani, who was signed up as temporary replacement by Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru during their IPL 2025 title-winning campaign last year, rocked Oman early in their Group B match at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Monday. The 29-year-old fast bowler picked up three wickets for just 5 runs in his first two overs to reduce Oman to 17 for 4 in 4 overs after they were sent into bat first. Oman captain Jatinder Singh was the first one to be dismissed, with Muzarabani bowling him through the gate with the first ball of his spell for 5 off 5 balls. The video of Jatinder Singh’s dismissal by Muzarabani soon went viral on social media.
WATCH Blessing Muzarabani bowl out Oman captain Jatinder Singh HERE…
Absolute beauty from Blessing Muzarabani!Pitches it up, the ball swings back in sharply and crashes into the stumps! The Oman captain didn’t see that coming. ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #ZIMvOMA | LIVE NOW https://t.co/sSkJZZDHu0 pic.twitter.com/tfYnlG9Dgf — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 9, 2026
