Watch: Babar Azam miss out on his century due to Brandon King’s stunning run-out throw

Returning Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam couldn’t break his nearly 4-year drought of not scoring a century in the longest format as West Indies’ Brandon King produced a sensational fielding effort t
Published: August 4, 2026, 11:40 PM IST
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Returning Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam couldn’t break his nearly 4-year drought of not scoring a century in the longest format as West Indies’ Brandon King produced a sensational fielding effort to run-out the Pakistani skipper for 88 in the on-going 2nd Test match at the Queen’s Park OvalThe visiting side is currently trailing 1-0 in the series.
Runout of Babar Azam pic.twitter.com/CagsCM171P
— Clutch Sports (@Clutchsportsz) August 4, 2026
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