Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shares official statement on legendary singer’s health, says ‘Extreme suffering…’





Asha Bhosle Health Update: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday, April 11, and is undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services section. The first official statement from the family was shared by her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, who revealed the reason behind the admission. The 92-year-old veteran, who has been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour of the country, complained of a chest infection due to extreme exhaustion. She was rushed to the hospital, and treatment was started.

Zanai has shared on her official social media handle that she will continue to provide updates so that there are no false reports about Asha Bhosle’s health. She wrote, “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, has been admitted to the hospital due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection, and we request you to respect our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and we hope everything will be well. We will keep you updated with positive news. (sic)”

My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively. — Zanai Bhosle (@ZanaiBhosle) April 11, 2026

Which doctor is treating Asha Bhosle?

Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating veteran singer Asha Bhosle, is a highly regarded Mumbai-based Internal Physician, Intensivist, and Associate Professor of Medicine with over 15–20 years of experience. He specialises in cardiology, critical care, and infectious diseases, practicing at leading institutions including Bhatia Hospital, Breach Candy Hospital, and Saifee Hospital.









Source link