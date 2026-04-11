Is Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi undergoing changes after Defence Ministry raised concerns over the mention of…?

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Is Salman Khans Maatrubhumi undergoing changes after Defence Ministry raised concerns over the mention of…?

Speculation around Salman Khan’s upcoming project has intensified as reports hint at possible modifications, bringing attention to how external feedback can shape storytelling in big-budget productions.

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi

Salman Khan‘s upcoming film Maatrubhumi, helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, has become a topic of discussion after reports suggested major changes during the production stage. The film earlier carried a different title and focused on real-life conflict but recent updates indicate a shift in creative direction. Delay in release, along with reshoots, raised curiosity among fans who are waiting for official clarity. While makers have stayed silent so far reports hint at behind-the-scenes developments linked to sensitive subject matter. Project now appears to be moving through careful revisions before reaching the final version.

What has now happened with Maatrubhumi?

According to circulating reports, the film, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, initially drew inspiration from real events related to the India-China conflict. However, concerns were raised by the Ministry of Defence regarding the portrayal of certain elements. As per the inputs, makers were advised to avoid direct references that could affect diplomatic sensitivity. This reportedly led to the decision to reshape the storyline into a more fictional narrative rather than sticking closely to the real incident.

Meanwhile, to align with suggestions, nearly forty percent of the film was reshot. New portions include additional dramatic layers, emotional backstory and romantic angle to balance narrative. These changes aim to shift focus from real conflict towards a broader storytelling approach. The revised version was later submitted for further review, but reports claim concerns have not fully settled yet.

What can be removed or cut from Salman Khan starrer

One key suggestion reportedly involved avoiding mention of particular country within film. Makers are said to have followed this direction in updated cut submitted earlier. This move reflects attempt to keep content neutral while ensuring smooth clearance process. Such decisions often play crucial role when films touch upon politically sensitive themes.

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More about Maatrubhumi

Film was earlier expected to arrive in April 2026 but got postponed without confirmed new date. Speculation suggests possible release in coming months though no official announcement has been made yet.

The film also stars Chitrangada Singh, marking her first collaboration with Bollywood’s Bhaijaan. Alongside this project Salman Khan is also preparing for another film with new collaboration along Thalapathy Vijay‘s Varisu fame director Vamshi Paidipally alongside Nayanthara which is expected to begin production soon.

Story Highlights

Salman Khan film Maatrubhumi reportedly undergoes major reshoots\

Changes linked to concerns raised over sensitive subject matter

Story shifted towards fictional narrative with added elements

Release date pushed ahead with no official confirmation yet

Maatrubhumi continues to remain in spotlight due to reported changes in storyline and production. With reshoots completed and sensitive references adjusted film is now awaiting clarity on release timeline while fans look forward to official update.











