The Times of Bengal

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Can Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side secure their first win or will Delhi crack their home dominance?

Posted on by admintob


  • Home
  • Sports
  • CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Can Ruturaj Gaikwads side secure their first win or will Delhi crack their home dominance?

live

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Rururaj Gaikwad side will look to secure their first win of the season as they take on Axar Patel-led side, who come into the match after a 1-run defeart against Gujarat Titans.


Published date india.com
Published: April 11, 2026 4:04 PM IST



Source link

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *