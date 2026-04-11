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Sunil Grover mimics Rohit Sharma in hilarious ad shoot, fans compare him to THIS bowling legend, his name is…

Sunil Grover’s latest appearance in an ad shoot has sparked laughter across social media, as his playful performance and delivery style reminded viewers of a popular bowling icon, leading to a wave of amusing reactions.

Sunil Grover mimics Rohit Sharma

Sunil Grover once again grabbed attention with funny performance that quickly went viral online. This time he stepped into shoes of Rohit Sharma during ad shoot and delivered lighthearted act filled with humor natural expressions and playful confusion. Clip spread fast across social media platforms where viewers enjoyed his effortless comic timing. His ability to copy body language voice tone style created entertaining moment for fans. Video not only brought laughter but also sparked unexpected comparisons from audience who noticed something unusual in his look during performance.

The viral ad shoot moment of Sunil Grover with Rohit Sharma

During the shoot, Sunil appeared dressed in a Mumbai Indians jersey while copying the relaxed attitude of Rohit Sharma. He walked, spoke and reacted just like a cricketer which made scene more amusing.

At one point, he struggled with lines creating spontaneous humor that felt natural rather than scripted. The director inside clip even questioned if something looked slightly off adding more fun to the sequence. Despite confusion he completed the endorsement message in his own comic style, making the entire act memorable.

Fan reactions flood social media

Soon after the video surfaced, fans started sharing reactions widely. Many praised his mimicry skills, calling his performance spot on, while others pointed out resemblance to another legendary bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Comments ranged from admiration to playful jokes with users saying his look reminded them more of Jasprit than Rohit. Reaction trend added extra layer of engagement turning simple ad into viral talking point across platforms.

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Check out viral video of Rohit Sharma and Sunil Grover here

Sunil Grover’s strong track record in mimicry

Sunil Grover has built reputation for transforming into well known personalities with ease. From film stars to singers his range continues to impress audiences. His work on The Great Indian Kapil Show helped him gain massive popularity where characters and impressions became fan favorites. Over years he expanded beyond comedy roles into films and web series showing versatility across formats.

Interestingly real Rohit Sharma also appeared briefly adding surprise element to ad. His calm presence contrasted with Grover playful act creating humorous finish. Scene where real cricketer seems unaware of shoot added final punch making clip more engaging for viewers.

Story Highlights

Sunil Grover mimics Rohit Sharma in viral ad shoot

Funny line fumble moment becomes highlight of clip

Fans compare his look to popular bowling legend

Video gains strong response across social platforms

Sunil Grover delivered entertaining performance by stepping into role of Rohit Sharma during ad shoot. His comic timing mimicry skills and natural expressions turned simple concept into viral content. Audience response added further buzz with humorous comparisons and appreciation for his talent.











