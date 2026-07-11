Jana Nayagan advance booking CM Vijay film witnesses huge demand within 1 hour in overseas sells over

Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay and directed by H Vinoth is all set to release on July 24, 2026. Even before its full release, the action drama has recorded impressive advance booking numbers overseas, with fans rushing to secure tickets as soon as sales opened.





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Jana Nayagan (PC: Twitter)





There was never much doubt that Jana Nayagan would generate huge excitement, but the scale of the early response has still managed to surprise many. The film, which marks Vijay’s final outing as a lead actor before focusing on politics, has become one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of the year 2026. The moment advance bookings opened in UK, fans wasted no time in grabbing tickets. With the film set to arrive in cinemas on July 24, UK ticket sales have officially begun. The distributor claimed that a large number of tickets were sold within the first hour.

Jana Nayagan advance booking opens in UK

Jana Nayagan sold over thousands of tickets in the first hour of opening in the UK. The film is also expected to challenge the record set by Vijay’s own Leo in the market. Jana Nayagan’s UK distributor, Ahimsa Entertainment on X wrote, “thousands of UK tickets sold in 60mins. the craze for this one name is just unbelievable.

thousands of UK tickets sold in 60mins. the craze for this one name is just unbelievable. #JanaNayagan — Ahimsa Entertainment (@ahimsafilms) July 10, 2026

Earlier, Ahimsa Entertainment announced on X that advance bookings for the film are now live at Cineworld cinemas and wrote, “#JanaNayagan — 24 JULY! Tickets ON SALE at @cineworld and the show count is ABSOLUTELY INSANE! Years from now, people will ask if you were there. Make sure your answer is YES. This isn’t just a film. It’s a goodbye to the man who gave us everything. UK — we need you in those seats. We need you going MAD. We need you NOW. Share it far and wide and let’s make this the biggest send-off Tamil cinema has ever seen!”

#JanaNayagan — 24 JULY! Tickets ON SALE at @cineworld and the show count is ABSOLUTELY INSANE! Years from now, people will ask if you were there. Make sure your answer is YES. This isn’t just a film. It’s a goodbye to the man who gave us everything. UK — we need… pic.twitter.com/8CvuAKIFA3 — Ahimsa Entertainment (@ahimsafilms) July 10, 2026

Can Jana Nayagan become Vijay’s biggest opener?

Jana Nayagan is set to release on July 24, 2026, and it has the potential to become one of Vijay’s biggest openers due to his massive fan base and strong theatrical pull. The film’s opening numbers will depend on factors like release scale, promotions, advance bookings, and audience response. If it gets a wide release and positive buzz, it could challenge or surpass Vijay’s previous box-office records.

The Production house, KVN Productions, confirmed on July 11, 2026 (Saturday) that Jana Nayagan has been certified A by the CBFC. “See you soon in theatres nanba & nanbis. #JanaNayaganCensoredA.”

Apart from India, if international markets such as the UK, Malaysia, Australia and North America will have massive ticket sales it can definitely break many box office records.

The excitement has only grown because the film is expected to be Vijay’s final appearance on the big screen after he has transitioned into politics and is now serving as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.