Renukaswamy murder case: Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa approaches Supreme Court for fresh bail plea

Fresh developments in the case of Darshan have once again brought the actor into the spotlight as legal proceedings move to the country’s top court amid continued scrutiny and public interest.





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Darshan seeks relief from Supreme Court (PC: Twitter)





Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has once again moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to file a fresh bail petition in the Renukaswamy murder case. The actor’s latest legal step has brought renewed attention to the long-running case, which continues to move slowly through the court system. Darshan has argued that the delay in trial proceedings is affecting his right to seek timely relief and that changing circumstances should allow him to approach the court again. His plea has added another layer to an already closely watched legal battle involving multiple accused and a large number of witnesses.

Darshan moves Supreme Court for fresh bail consideration

The actor has requested the Supreme Court to allow him to file a new bail application despite earlier directions linked to a one-year condition. He has stated that the trial is progressing at a slow pace and that he should not be restricted from seeking legal relief if new developments arise. According to his argument, the earlier order should not act as a complete barrier against future bail requests, especially when conditions in the case change over time.

Previous Supreme Court order and legal background of Darshan’s case

The matter traces back to a Supreme Court decision on May 15, when bail previously granted to Darshan was cancelled. A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi had directed that the trial should proceed on a day-to-day basis. The court had also instructed that key witnesses be examined early in the process to speed up proceedings. At the same time, it had stated that Darshan could approach the court again after one year if there was no significant progress in the trial.

Arguments raised in the fresh plea for Darshan’s bail

In his latest application, Darshan Thoogudeepa has said that the earlier direction should not be interpreted as a strict restriction preventing him from seeking bail before the completion of one year. He has argued that if the trial continues to move slowly or if there are major developments in the case, he should have the right to approach the court without waiting for a fixed timeline. He has also cited health concerns, prolonged custody and personal hardship as reasons for reconsideration.

Custody period and ongoing trial status

Darshan has been in custody since August 2025 after the Supreme Court cancelled the bail that was earlier granted to him and others in the case. He has maintained that he has cooperated with investigators throughout the process and has not attempted to delay the proceedings. Earlier submissions also highlighted that the prosecution intends to examine around 262 witnesses, of which only a small number have been questioned so far, suggesting that the trial could take a long time to conclude.

Case background and allegations against Darshan

The case relates to the alleged abduction and murder of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old man from Chitradurga. Police have claimed that the incident was triggered after he allegedly sent offensive messages to Pavithra Gowda, a close associate and rumoured partner of Darshan. The case led to the arrest of multiple individuals, including Darshan, on June 11, 2024. The Supreme Court later cancelled bail for all accused on August 14, 2025, keeping the matter under active judicial scrutiny.