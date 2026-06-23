Vikram Bhatt claims Netflix Obsession mirrors his 2002 horror classic Raaz I sat back and laughed ye wala

Vikram Bhatt has started a new debate after saying that Netflix’s horror thriller Obsession reminded him of his 2002 blockbuster Raaz. The director shared his thoughts on how the two stories are similar.





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Vikram Bhatt compares Obsession with Raaz (PC: IMDb)





Vikram Bhatt has spent decades building a reputation as one of Bollywood’s most recognised names in the horror and thriller genre. From Raaz to 1920 and Haunted 3D, the filmmaker has consistently explored stories that blend fear, mystery, and emotion. Now, Vikram Bhatt has made an interesting observation about Netflix’s much-talked-about horror thriller Obsession. Speaking about the film’s success, the director revealed that he was surprised by how familiar the story felt. In fact, he admitted that while watching it, he could not help but think about one of the biggest films of his career. His comments have sparked curiosity among movie lovers, especially those who remember the impact Raaz had when it arrived in cinemas more than two decades ago.

Why Obsession reminded Vikram Bhatt of Raaz?

During a recent interaction with Firstpost, Vikram Bhatt reacted to the global success of Obsession and shared that watching Obsession instantly brought back memories of Raaz, the supernatural thriller he directed in 2002. He said, “I haven’t seen Obsession, but someone was telling me the story, and I sat back, laughed and thought, ‘This is Raaz.’ It’s basically Malini of Raaz throughout the whole film. My take is that if you make a good horror film, people are going to come. This one was really good.”

According to the filmmaker, the overall storyline and emotional setup felt remarkably similar to his film. He revealed that as the story unfolded, he found himself drawing parallels between the two projects. Bhatt even joked that he sat back, laughed, and thought he was essentially watching Raaz all over again. While he did not suggest that the film was a direct copy, he pointed out that certain narrative elements reminded him strongly of the horror classic that helped redefine the genre in Bollywood.

He further explained that the horror genre can work even without major stars, noting that with big actors it is difficult to show them getting scared and running around, as it can either start looking like a comedy with comical reactions or simply feel unbelievable. He explained, “In a realistic story, if you have an A-list hero who already has a larger-than-life persona, like an Allu Arjun or a Ram Charan, it’s not going to work. There’s a resistance from A-listers. Secondly, as I have observed, people come to experience the sensation of fear. They don’t come for any actor. That’s the nature of the genre.”

Vikram Bhatt’s continued passion for horror genre

Even after more than 30 years in the industry, Vikram Bhatt remains deeply connected to the horror genre. His latest releases Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past continue to explore supernatural themes, proving that audiences still have an appetite for stories that deliver suspense and fear. His comments about Obsession also highlight how certain storytelling themes continue to resonate across different markets and generations. Whether intentional or coincidental, similarities between films often spark debate among viewers and critics.

In June 2026, he announced his next directorial venture, a horror thriller titled 1920: Cold Winter. It will be the sixth installment in the popular 1920 horror franchise.

About Vikram Bhatt’s Raaz

Released in 2002, Raaz starred Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea and went on to become one of the most successful horror films in Hindi cinema. At a time when horror was often viewed as a niche genre, the film managed to attract mainstream audiences. Its mix of romance, suspense, supernatural elements and memorable music helped it stand out from other releases. Over the years, Raaz has earned cult status and is still considered one of the defining horror films of its era.

He has often spoken about how the film changed his career. Raaz emerged as a major commercial success and paved the way for several horror projects that followed.