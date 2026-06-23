Rohit Sharma conferred with Padma Shri by President Draupadi Murmu for immense contribution towards Indian cricket

Rohit Sharma was present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to collect his Padma Shri award during the 2nd Civil Investiture Ceremony earlier today





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President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Shri award on cricketer Rohit Gurunath Sharma during the Civil Investiture Ceremony II at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS)





The hitman of world cricket, Mumbai’s very own Rohit Sharma has been conferred with the Padma Shri award by the President of India Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday, June 23. Rohit, who famously ended India’s wait for an ICC trophy by lifting the 2024 T20 World Cup title as the captain, was felicitated with this honor for his immense and outstanding contribution for Indian cricket.

Rohit Sharma was present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to collect his Padma Shri award during the 2nd Civil Investiture Ceremony earlier today. President Draupadi Murmu presented 2 Padma Vibhushan awards, 7 Padma Bhushan awards and 56 Padma Shri awards. Rohit was among the likes of Alka Yagnik and Mammootty who received India’s highest civilian awards.

A highly prestigious honour for a great of the game 🙌 President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmuji @rashtrapatibhvn confers former #TeamIndia captain Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 with the Padma Shri award 👏

pic.twitter.com/6EyffHr1A4 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2026

By receiving the Padma Shri award, Rohit Sharma joined the likes of Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly among others to be conferred with the award. A total of 42 cricketers, including men and women, have now received it.

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Rohit Sharma’s journey as India captain

Rohit Sharma took over as India’s full-time captain in early 2022, replacing Virat Kohli across all formats. Kohli’s tenure was marred with disappointments in major ICC tournaments and given Rohit’s magnificent record in the Indian Premier League, the then BCCI management felt the Mumbai-born batter was the right choice going forward.

In 2023, he led India on a dominant, unbeaten 10-match winning streak to the final of the ICC 50-over World Cup at home but the tournament ended on a heartbreaking note after the Indians watched Australia become 5-time champions in the final at Ahmedabad.

However, less than 9 months later, Rohit Sharma ended India’s 11-year wait for an ICC global trophy by winning the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados after beating South Africa in a tense final.

Rohit followed this up by leading an undefeated Indian team to victory in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai with a dominating win over New Zealand in the final. Despite such an impressive turnaround, Rohit was ultimately sacked as ODI captain in October 2025 after announcing retirement from the longest format earlier that year.

Rohit Sharma’s international record