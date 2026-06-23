Trisha Krishnan shuts down breakup chatter through a love-filled birthday message for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay: 'To the person...'

Trisha Krishnan’s warm birthday wish for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has captured the attention of fans across social media. Her affectionate message quickly went viral, with many praising the long-time bond shared by the popular stars.





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Trisha Krishnan’s birthday post for CM Vijay (PC: Instagram)





Vijay’s 52nd birthday was always expected to be a major talking point among fans, but one particular message ended up grabbing more attention than most. While social media was flooded with wishes from celebrities, political leaders and admirers, many people noticed the absence of a birthday post from Trisha Krishnan, a co-star who has shared a close professional association with Vijay over the years. As hours passed, speculation began to spread online, with fans wondering why Trisha had remained silent. The curiosity only grew stronger as rumours and theories started circulating across social media platforms. However, the actress eventually broke her silence with a heartfelt message that instantly became one of the most talked-about moments of Vijay’s birthday celebrations.

Trisha Krishnan’s heartfelt birthday wish for Vijay

A day after Vijay’s birthday, Trisha took to social media to share a special post dedicated to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor. Along with a photograph featuring the two together, she wrote, “To the person who makes it all worth it,HBD, 00.00.” The simple yet affectionate message quickly caught the attention of fans and followers, The post was widely shared across platforms, with many fans describing it as sweet, genuine, and heartfelt.

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