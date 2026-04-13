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Asha Bhosle Dies, Funeral LIVE UPDATES: Cremation today at 4 PM with full state honours; Antim darshan from…

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Asha Bhosle Last Rites | Live Updates: The antim darshan of the legendary singer will be held from 10 am to 2pm on April 14. The cremation will take place at Shivaji Park at 4pm.

The legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, April 12, 2026 morning. Several political leaders, Bollywood celebrities rushed to pay their last respects. She will be cremated at 4PM with full state honours at Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

Asha Bhosle’s health condition deteriorated on Saturday, April 11, 2016, her doctor informed. She was rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pain, which was later identified as a cardiac arrest. Doctors later confirmed that she died due to multi-organ failure.

Asha Bhosle’s son Anand Bhosle gave an official statement outside the hospital after her demise. He told the reporters, “She passed away today. Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am.”

Antim Darshan of Asha Bhosle will be held from 10 am to 2pm, followed by the funeral at 4 pm at Shivaji Park on Monday, 13 April 2026, as per the Bhosle family’s note.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis, Amit Shah, and many Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, AR Rahman, among others mourned her demise.

Asha Bhosle has received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the Padma Vibhushan, and the National Film Award, and holds the Guinness World Record as the most-recorded artist in music history. It’s more than 12,000 recorded songs across languages.

Check LIVE UPDATES from Asha Bhosle’s last rites:











