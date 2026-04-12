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IPL 2026: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar set Wankhede on fire as RCB CRUSH MI by 18 runs

RCB’s batting trio of Salt, Kohli and Patidar powered a massive 240 total as they outclassed MI by 18 runs in a thrilling IPL 2026 encounter in Mumbai.



Royal Challengers Bengluru secured a commanding 18-run win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: A powerful batting display from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, driven by half-centuries from skipper Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, helped them secure a thrilling 18-run win over Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 clash on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Phil Salt (78), Kohli (50) and Patidar (53), along with a cameo quickfire 34* from Tim David powered RCB to a massive 240/4. In reply, Mumbai Indians could manage to score only 222/5.

Sherfane Rutherford top-scored for MI, as he smashed an unbeaten 71 off 31 balls, which featured nine sixes and a single four. MI fell short as the margin of defeat was only slightly reduced. Skipper Hardik Pandya contributed a brisk 40 off 22 balls, but neither batter could fully turn the game around.

Rohit Sharma was retired hurt due to injury

Chasing 241, Mumbai started on a decent note, scoring 62 in the powerplay but losing Rohit Sharma early due to a right hamstring concern. Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings for a brief period, but MI struggled to build momentum. Ryan Rickelton (37 off 22) provided some resistance, but two quick strikes from Suyash Sharma in the eighth over left the hosts under pressure early in the chase.

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Mumbai Indians struggled to find momentum as Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav attempted to rebuild, but the scoring never truly took off on a slow, controlled surface. MI failed to clear the boundary between overs 8 and 13, with only occasional fours from Hardik providing brief relief.

The pressure eventually increased when Suryakumar went for his trademark sweep off Krunal Pandya, only to miscue it high in the air. Krunal was the standout bowler for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, returning with impressive figures of 4/26-1, varying his lengths smartly and keeping the batters in check with his subtle variations.

The result was effectively sealed when Hardik fell to Jacob Duffy, mistiming a shot straight to Romario Shepherd at deep third man.

RCB’s innings was built on explosive fifties from Kohli, Salt and Rajat Patidar

Earlier, RCB’s innings was built on explosive half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar, who powered the side to 240/4. Salt and Kohli stitched a 120-run opening stand, while Patidar and Tim David provided the late flourish to push the defending champions into a commanding position.











