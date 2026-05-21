Shah Rukh Khan King faces leak issues; team takes strict action

Shah Rukh Khan’s King movie in trouble after AI-edited video reportedly crossed a line, as it attempted to recreate the film’s narrative.

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in King (PC-Facebook)

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King is generating a lot of buzz these days. Several BTS clips and photos of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have surfaced online during the shoot of a song. While fans are excited about the film, leaks from the set and AI-generated fake videos circulating on social media have raised concerns for the makers.

In light of this, the team has taken strict and significant measures to ensure the film’s security. The shooting for King is in its final stages, with only two months of work remaining. However, several visuals and videos from the film have already been leaked. A few days ago, a 15-minute AI-generated fake video using leaked visuals from King shocked everyone. Frustrated by the repeated leaks and AI-generated content, the makers have now taken a drastic step.

King makers take this step after leaks from the set

The team of King was reportedly upset over stills from the climax shoot and sequences from Cape Town being leaked online, according to a report by Mid-Day. The same report suggests that although Shah Rukh Khan shoots in public, it has been difficult to trace the source of the leaks. However, the AI-edited video reportedly crossed a line, as it attempted to recreate the film’s narrative. It further stated that the concern was not only about footage being circulated online but also about the way the AI-generated video stitched together available material into what it presented as a version of the film’s story.

“This set in Mumbai is in a busy area, so removing phone access won’t help much. But movement during the action portions and crucial scenes has now become extremely restricted,” it said. “King is in its final leg. A lot of patchwork, action inserts, and another schedule remain, with VFX work also going on simultaneously. The film is expected to wrap by July end,” the source revealed.

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Also Read: Pregnant Deepika Padukone spotted shooting in Bengaluru after wrapping Shah Rukh Khan’s King schedule in Cape Town- Watch

Siddharth Anand breaks silence after King’s AI leak

The director of Siddharth Anand also took to social media to share, “REQUEST TO ALL THE FANS: Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of King. The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intended. Thank you for your love, support and cooperation. Shah Rukh Khan in & as KING.”

King is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24, 2026 (Christmas Eve). The film will be released in its original Hindi language, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and English. It stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji.











