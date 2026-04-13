Asha Bhosle iconic hit song was used in Dhurandhar, showing Ranveer Singh swag; Song is…

Home

Entertainment

Asha Bhosles 55-year-old song used in Dhurandhar, made Ranveer Singh swagger, Song is…

Asha Bhosle’s 1971 song from movie Caravan was used in Ranveer Singh’s movie Dhurandhar. This particular scene gets viral because of the song. Check the details here.

Asha Bhosle’s death has left the industry devastated, as she was a major contributor to Indian cinema. She lent her voice to over 12,000 songs throughout her illustrious career. Did you know that in the recently released film Dhurandhar, her song resonated so strongly that it helped set the tone of the film? The track also added to the swag of the film’s lead actor, Hamza Ali Mazari.

Hamza Ali Mazari’s swag sets the song

Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, in Dhurandhar, struggles really hard after entering Pakistan. He works in a juice shop and later joins a gang of dacoits named Rehman. Once he establishes his place in the gang, he meets Yaleena, a woman he falls in love with.

When Hamza first sees Yaleena at a music pub, he is denied entry to the stag do. He storms out and wrecks Yaleena’s car, triggering a police raid on the party. Yaleena escapes, only to find Hamza waiting outside. In distress, she hops onto his bike, and a game of chase between the police and the duo begins. The police pursue them while Hamza speeds off with Yaleena on his bike. Asha Bhosle’s song ‘Piya Tu Ab To Aaja’ plays in the background, setting the scene and highlighting Hamza’s swagger.

Asha Bhosle’s original song

‘Piya Tu Ab To Aaja’ is originally from the 1971 film Caravan, which was directed by Nasir Hussain. Asha Parekh, Jeetendra, and Aruna Irani played the lead roles. The music for the film was composed by R. D. Burman, and Asha Bhosle sang the rather bold song.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The song was considered quite daring at the time. However, R. D. Burman had predicted it would be a hit, and it indeed became a superhit. Even today, people continue to listen to it, and it holds a special place in music history.











