The Times of Bengal

After Noida, labour unrest spreads to Haryana’s Faridabad, Delhi Police on high alert

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After massive protests in Noida, workers in Faridabad’s Sector 37 also staged major demonstrations over salary-related issues.

noida faridabad protest
After Noida, labour unrest spreads to Haryana’s Faridabad, Delhi Police on high alert

After Noida, Labour Unrest Spreads To Faridabad: Following massive protests in different parts of Noida, especially Sector 62, workers in Faridabad’s Sector 37 came onto the roads and staged massive demonstrations over the same issue. Their major demand is a salary hike. As per reports, thousands of workers from the Motherson company protested on the roads over salary-related issues. Workers from other companies also joined the protest, leading to massive traffic congestion.








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