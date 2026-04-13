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After Noida, labour unrest spreads to Haryanas Faridabad, Delhi Police on high alert

After massive protests in Noida, workers in Faridabad’s Sector 37 also staged major demonstrations over salary-related issues.

After Noida, labour unrest spreads to Haryana’s Faridabad, Delhi Police on high alert

After Noida, Labour Unrest Spreads To Faridabad: Following massive protests in different parts of Noida, especially Sector 62, workers in Faridabad’s Sector 37 came onto the roads and staged massive demonstrations over the same issue. Their major demand is a salary hike. As per reports, thousands of workers from the Motherson company protested on the roads over salary-related issues. Workers from other companies also joined the protest, leading to massive traffic congestion.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: A large number of workers are demanding wage hikes in Phase 62 of Noida. A worker says, “The government had promised to increase our salary by Rs 20,000. Why isn’t the government increasing our? Why are the policemen beating girls with sticks? What is… pic.twitter.com/HWxKGxqqc6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2026











