ITC Launches Ultra Mintz, Redefining Everyday Freshness with a Premium Sugar-Free Mint Experience

Kolkata: ITC Ltd. has announced the launch of Ultra Mintz, a premium, sugar-free mint offering that strengthens its presence in the confectionery category. Developed to cater to evolving consumer preferences for sophisticated, on-the-go refreshment, Ultra Mintz delivers a refined and lasting mint experience through a combination of elevated taste and contemporary design.Speaking about the launch, Subash Balar, Vice President and Business Head – Chocolates, Coffee and Confectionery & NCD, Foods Division, ITC Ltd, said, “We are witnessing growing demand for premium adult confectionery that combine convenience, quality, and great product experience. Ultra Mintz has been developed to address this opportunity, bringing together world-class quality mints in a pocketable format to deliver a refined and elevated experience. The launch reflects our commitment to expanding into high-growth segments and creating innovative products that resonate with evolving consumer lifestyles.”Available in two variants: Strong Peppermint and Sensational Strawberry, Ultra Mintz combines bold, refreshing flavours and a tin that feels subtle, suave and sophisticated. Whether it is a moment between meetings, after a meal, or while on the move, the product offers a convenient way to stay refreshed and confident throughout the day.Priced at Rs. 150, Ultra Mintz is currently available across leading quick-commerce platforms and select retail stores.



























