Dabur GlucoPlus C launches new Campaign with Sourav Ganguly through AI-Powered ‘Dada’s Power Coaching Camp

‘Kolkata 30 June 2026: Dabur India Ltd. has launched its latest summer campaign for Dabur GlucoPlus C, featuring former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, introducing a first-of-its-kind personalized coaching experience powered by Generative AI. Titled ‘Dada’s Power Coaching Camp’, the campaign marks a significant shift from conventional celebrity endorsements by transforming Ganguly from the face of a campaign into a personal mentor for young athletes across India.For decades, celebrity-led campaigns have largely followed a one-way communication model—a familiar face delivering a single message to millions. Dabur GlucoPlus C’s latest campaign breaks away from that format by creating meaningful, one-to-one interactions that are tailored to each child’s sporting journey.Built around a powerful consumer insight—that behind every young athlete is a mother invested in every win, setback and moment of self-doubt—the campaign invites mothers to engage through Meta platforms by sharing their child’s name, sport and biggest performance challenge. They then receive a personalized WhatsApp video in which Sourav Ganguly addresses their child by name, offering tailored coaching and words of encouragement specific to their sport and challenge.Powered by Generative AI, the campaign created more than 250 unique content combinations, delivering over 1.3 million personalized coaching moments and reaching over 110 million mothers across India.The campaign also seamlessly reinforces the role of Dabur GlucoPlus C at a crucial moment in a child’s active routine. Designed for active kids, GlucoPlus C combines 20% more glucose for extra energy with six essential vitamins and minerals to support performance, immunity, and recovery after active play. Rather than simply showcasing the product, the campaign naturally integrates it into the moments when children need energy the most.Commenting on the campaign, Amit Garg, Head of Marketing – Health Supplements, Dabur India Ltd., said,”At scale, celebrity engagement has always been broadcast or just a few reels—one message for everyone. But the mother watching her child come off the field exhausted isn’t thinking about the category; she’s thinking about her child. That shift—from broadcast to personalised conversation—is where this campaign lives. We used Generative AI to make Dada personally accessible to every mother and every young athlete across the nation. GlucoPlus C isn’t just fuelling energy; it’s fuelling the moment with the right brand usage of Generative AI.”Speaking about the campaign, Sourav Ganguly said, “Sport is as much about resilience as it is about talent. Every child has different strengths and faces different challenges, and sometimes a few words of encouragement at the right moment can make all the difference. What excited me about this campaign was the opportunity to reach children in a much more personal way. If even a few words of encouragement can motivate a child to keep going and enjoy the game, that’s a wonderful use of innovation. Through technology, we can now inspire each child with coaching that feels relevant to their own journey, while reminding them that energy, confidence and perseverance go hand in hand on the path to success.”Adding to this, Abhishek Mehta, Digital Marketing Lead, Dabur India, said, “Today’s consumers expect brands to move beyond broad messaging and deliver experiences that feel relevant and personal. This campaign showcases how AI can bridge the gap between mass reach and individual connection, enabling meaningful one-to-one engagement at scale. By combining the influence of a sporting icon like Sourav Ganguly with the power of personalization, we’ve created a more immersive and impactful brand experience for young athletes and their families.” The campaign is being rolled out primarily across North and East India and has been created through the collaboration of Starcom India (Publicis Groupe) as media partner, TrueFan as technology partner, and Brandsheep as creative partner.



























