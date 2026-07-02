Vatika Bio Infusions Launches India’s First ‘No Added Salt’ Shampoo Range

Kolkata 02 July 2026: Dabur India’s trusted hair care brand, Vatika, has launched Bio Infusions, India’s first ‘No Added Salt’ shampoo range, reinforcing its commitment to science-backed innovation and transparency.Developed with the philosophy of combining nature and science, the new range blends globally inspired natural ingredients such as Tuscan Rosemary, Ginseng, Spanish Olives, and Moroccan Argan with advanced actives including Plant Biotin Complex, Collagen, and Hyaluronic Acid to deliver effective haircare solutions.Beyond introducing a new product range, Vatika aims to encourage greater consumer awareness about product formulations and ingredients. Through its unique ‘No Added Salt’ proposition, the brand seeks to educate consumers about the role ingredients play in haircare products and inspire more informed purchase decisions. The initiative challenges long-held perceptions in the shampoo category, where added salt has traditionally been used as a thickening agent and is often associated with product effectiveness.Commenting on the launch, Gurdatar Singh Ryait, Group Product Manager, Dabur India Ltd., said that Bio Infusions represents a commitment to greater transparency and informed consumer choices, encouraging people to look beyond marketing and better understand the products they use.The launch has been supported by a comprehensive integrated marketing campaign spanning digital, social media, e-commerce, and on-ground activations. The campaign features actress Ayesha Khan, partnerships with over 300 influencers and creators, including Parul Gulati and Isha Malviya, and extensive visibility across leading commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Amazon, Zepto, and Reliance Retail. The product range is also available in more than 500 Reliance stores nationwide.To drive awareness and product trials, Vatika has distributed samples through modern trade, e-commerce channels, and consumer engagement programs. A notable Blinkit activation saw select consumers receiving salt packets alongside shampoo orders, sparking conversations around ingredient transparency and highlighting the range’s key differentiator. The brand also launched ‘The Vatikan’, an interactive digital platform designed to educate consumers about ingredients and product formulations in an engaging manner.Taking the message beyond digital platforms, Vatika conducted experiential activations at events such as Flipkart Glam Up and Anime India, engaging consumers through product sampling, blind hair-feel demonstrations, and educational initiatives focused on shampoo ingredients and formulation awareness.Avtej Sawhney, Category Head – Shampoos & Post Wash, Dabur India Ltd., added that the launch brings together nature, science, and transparency in line with evolving consumer expectations and marks an important milestone in Vatika’s growth journey.The launch of Bio Infusions also reflects a broader transformation of the Vatika brand—from being known primarily for natural care to embracing a more holistic approach where nature is enhanced by science, innovation is driven by consumer insights, and transparency remains central to product development. Through Bio Infusions, Vatika aims to foster meaningful conversations, challenge category norms, and empower consumers to make better-informed haircare decisions.



























