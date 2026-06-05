Manipal Hospitals Partners with Calcutta Tramways Company to Drive Awareness on Environmental Health and Preventive Care

Kolkata, By Trisha Bhowmick: On World Environment Day, Manipal Hospitals East partnered with the Calcutta Tramways Company (CTC) to launch a unique health and sustainability awareness initiative in Kolkata. A special awareness tram journeyed from Gariahat to Shyambazar, promoting eco-friendly transport and preventive healthcare as vital steps toward a healthier future.



The event was attended by Dr. Swapan Dasgupta (MLA, Rashbehari Constituency), CTC officials, and senior Manipal medical experts. During the ride, specialists emphasized the critical links between environmental health and human well-being. Dr. Rana Rathod Roy highlighted how urban pollution and stress fuel cardiovascular diseases, while Dr. Debraj Jash warned against the rising threat of air pollution to respiratory health.

A key highlight was the launch of the ‘Manipal Prakriti Mitra Card’, an exclusive healthcare privilege card offering medical benefits to CTC employees and their families, honoring their role in preserving the city’s green heritage.