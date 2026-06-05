Celina Jaitly speaks out on Peter Haag defamation row, issues firm response: 'Remedies is not...'

Celina Jaitly has responded firmly to the ongoing controversy involving Peter Haag, making her position clear on legal threats and public perception of the dispute.





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Celina Jaitly on defamation threat from Peter Haag (PC: Instagram)





Celina Jaitly has finally responded after receiving legal notices from her estranged husband, Peter Haag and his father, DI Wolfgang J. Haag. The notices reportedly warned her of defamation action over her public statements related to their ongoing personal and legal disputes. The actress, however, has taken a strong stand and says she will not be silenced. In a detailed public statement shared on social media, Celina made it clear that she sees the legal move as an attempt to pressure her into silence while she continues to fight her case through proper legal channels.

What legal action has been taken against Celina Jaitly?

According to reports, Peter Haag and his father have sent two legal notices accusing Celina of making defamatory and misleading remarks in interviews and social media posts. The notices claim her statements damage their reputation during an ongoing matrimonial and custody dispute. Celina responded that her legal team, Karanjawala & Co, has already submitted a formal reply. She also maintained that speaking about her personal experiences and pursuing lawful remedies cannot be treated as defamation.

What did Celina Jaitly say in her statement?

In her Instagram post, Celina directly addressed the legal notices and wrote, “Two legal notices have recently been sent to me by my estranged husband Peter & his father Wolfgang Haag, threatening to sue me for defamation. A response has aptly been submitted through my legal representatives, advocates at Karanjawala & Co.” She further added that these notices appear to divert attention from ongoing police complaints and allegations already under judicial review.

According to her, raising concerns about her lived experiences is a legal right and not a defamatory act. Celina made her position clear in her concluding remarks, stating, “I will not be intimidated into silence for speaking about my experiences or seeking the legal remedies available to me.” She reaffirmed her trust in the judicial process and said she will continue to present her side with evidence.

See Celina Jaitly’s statement here

Why does Celina say she is speaking out?

Celina explained that her public statements are linked to her role as a mother and her ongoing custody concerns. She said she has consistently supported joint custody and an amicable separation but has still been kept away from her children despite court orders. She also claimed that her appeals are based on concerns regarding her children’s safety and possible relocation without her consent. Celina stressed that her intention has always been to protect her children and seek justice through legal means.

What is the core conflict in the ongoing dispute?

The actress also highlighted that while the family earlier accepted media attention during positive phases, her current statements are now being challenged legally. She suggested this shift shows an effort to suppress her voice as she raises uncomfortable questions in court. Celina further stated that she has faced pressure, intimidation, and attempts to discredit her, but continues to rely on legal systems in both India and Austria to present her case.