Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s film sees massive surge on Sunday, crosses mark of Rs…





Strong weekend response pushed Bhooth Bangla into a solid position at the ticket window with impressive growth on the third day. Audience turnout increased sharply on Sunday, which helped film cross a major earning milestone within a short span. The reunion of Akshay Kumar with Priyadarshan created curiosity among viewers who enjoy comedy mixed with horror elements. Even with mixed reactions from critics, the film managed to hold a steady pace. Word of mouth played key role in boosting occupancy across cities, while the family audience contributed to steady footfall during the weekend phase.

How much did the film earn on day 3?

A massive jump came on the third day as Bhooth Bangla collected around Rs 20 crore range and stood at Rs 27.37 crore, which became the highest single-day earning so far. Total collection crossed the Rs 50 crore mark within three days, showing strong momentum. Opening day started on a moderate note followed by growth on the second day, then the Sunday surge changed the overall trend. Paid previews also added around Rs 3.50 crore before the official release, which helped build early numbers.

Day-wise collection of Bhooth Bangla

Day 0 – Rs 4.50 Cr

Day 1 – Rs 14.70 Cr

Day 2 – Rs 22.80 Cr

Day 3 – Rs 27.37 Cr

Why is the reunion creating buzz?

Collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan revived memories of iconic comedy films. Fans who enjoyed films like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa returned to theatres expecting similar entertainment style. Nostalgia combined with fresh storyline helped film gain attention especially in urban centres. Comedy timing horror twists and familiar presentation worked in favour of weekend numbers.

About Bhooth Bangla

Film features ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal Tabu Rajpal Yadav Jisshu Sengupta Wamiqa Gabbi among others. Story follows character who visits inherited palace where strange events begin to unfold leading to mystery around supernatural presence. Blend of humour suspense and chaos keeps narrative engaging for viewers.

How does tribute add emotional layer?

Late actor Asrani also appears in film which added emotional value. Akshay Kumar shared heartfelt message remembering moments spent with veteran actor highlighting long association across multiple films. This tribute created emotional connect with audience adding sentimental layer to theatrical experience.





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