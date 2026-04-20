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Heatwave alert: Several states in India to witness intense heat this week, temperature likely to breach 43 degrees, IMD issues statement

The maximum temperature on Monday and Tuesday is expected to remain around 41–42°C. From Wednesday to Friday it may range between 41°C and 43°C.

Heatwave alert in India

New Delhi: The temperature in the National Capital is set to rise again after a brief respite due to rain. The maximum temperature at Delhi’s base station Safdarjung Observatory reached 40.1°C on Sunday, which is three degrees above normal. It is important to note that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in isolated areas from Wednesday to Friday, with temperatures likely to touch 43°C.

Delhi, on Friday, recorded the highest temperature of the season at 41°C. However, by evening, the weather changed, bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds across the city. On Saturday, the temperature dropped below 40°C, but the relief did not last long.

Temperatures to rise in these states

The India Meteorological Department officials have informed that due to persistent hot northwesterly winds and prolonged sunshine, temperatures are likely to rise in the coming days across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and northern Rajasthan.

On Sunday, the Ridge Observatory in North Delhi was the hottest location at 41.8°C, followed by Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi at 41°C.

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Here are some of the key details:

The maximum temperature on Monday and Tuesday is expected to remain around 41–42°C

From Wednesday to Friday it may range between 41°C and 43°C.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a day is classified as a heatwave when the maximum temperature is at least 40°C and 4.5°C or more above normal.

It is also declared a heatwave if the maximum temperature reaches 45°C.

Meteorologist Krishna Mishra said, “A western disturbance that brought rain to the Himalayan region on Sunday has moved ahead. Another western disturbance may affect the Himalayas from April 23, but since it will be weak, there is little chance of relief from the heat in Delhi over the next seven days.”

He further added that heatwave conditions could be observed at at least one station in Delhi on Monday, and from April 22, isolated areas may experience heatwave conditions.











