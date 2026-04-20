Heatwave Alert: Smart Hydration to Prevent Health Risks

Nutrition Tips during Summer Season – Dr. Uttiya Jana, Nutritionist

In summer, regulation of body temperature is of prime importance, which can be controlled by the two pillars of nutrition such as hydration and digestibility. Scorching heat disturbs digestion leading to the loss of essential minerals through profuse sweating. So shifting toward seasonal juicy foods help to maintain energy and hydration level along with the prevention of heatstroke.

Inclusion of cooling foods such as Watermelon, consisting of 90% water and provides electrolytes and antioxidants i.e. Lycopene, Cucumber with 95% water content regulating body temperature, Curd & buttermilk, a renowned probiotics for soothing the gut and improving digestion and provide a cooling effect to the body, Coconut Water, loaded with potassium and magnesium for rehydration, Leafy Greens i.e. lettuce, spinach, and celery, consisting of water and essential vitamins, which are eliminated through perspiration, can be replenished back, Citrus Fruits i.e. Oranges and lemons, best sources of vitamin C, which boosts immunity and refreshes the body.

To avoid discomfort during summer season, small frequent meals can be taken to provide relaxation to the weakened digestive system. Fried snacks such as fries or pakoras are difficult to digest and can raise internal body temperature, so these should be avoided. Inclusion of moderate protein sources such as fish, lentils, tofu or sprouts in the diet will help to get rid of the complications of digestive system. Caffeine, alcohol and sugary drinks should be used in limitation to deal with dehydration.

In short, stay hydrated, eat light and fresh foods and let your nutrition support your body’s natural way of staying cool and energized all though the summer season.