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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other major cities

The price of the 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder remained steady at Rs 913. However, the commercial LPG prices were increased on April 1 due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other major cities

LPG, PNG prices today: Tensions in the West Asia region have again escalated amid the two-week ceasefire as Iran on Monday carried out a drone attack on United States-flagged vessels in the Sea of Oman after the US Navy intercepted and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel named – TOUSKA. Now, when the peace talks between Washington and Tehran are in question and the continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz raises concerns over the pricing of crude oil, LPG and CNG.











