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GT vs MI Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Match No 30: Hardik Pandya’s MI will look to end their four-game losing streak as they take on GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

GT captain Shubman Gill (left) with head coach Ashish Nehra at a training session at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Photo: GT)

GT vs MI IPL 2026: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans will be full of confidence after a hat-trick of wins as they head into a home clash against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. After winning their opening match of the season, Hardik Pandya’s MI are lost four matches in succession and after Kolkata Knight Riders win on Sunday, they are in 10th and last place on the IPL 2026 Points Table with only 2 points so far.

Five-time champions MI are also facing the Ahmedabad jinx as they have lost all four matches at this venue against home team GT. The hosts have also won 4 out of the last five matches against MI and definitely hold a big edge heading into the clash.

“That’s the beauty of this competition, any team can turn it around. We’ve had that experience last year when CSK and LSG were not playing well, they came here and they beat us in the last two games and then we could not finish in the top two,” GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel said at the pre-match press conference in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

“So it’s not a question of the form as well, we’ve seen a lot of times that Mumbai Indians has that ability to make a comeback and I’ve been part of a couple of them as well, but those are the things which actually doesn’t matter,” Patel added.

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Overall, GT hold the edge in head-to-head contests against MI with 5 wins as compared to 3 losses in 8 matches so far. Parthiv Patel wasn’t too concerned about the poor form of the GT middle-order.

“I know there is lot of external talk about GT’s middle order, but as far as we are concerned, we are quite okay with the way it’s been happening. Obviously they finished the job, so whatever deliveries they can get, they are doing the job and having said that, if you are trying to compare the number of runs and the situation, it’s not going to be equal for any team,” Patel said.

Perfect day at training before matchday ✅ pic.twitter.com/flRzpTwa6v — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 19, 2026

Here are all the details about Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 30…

When is Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 30 going to take place?

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 30 will take place on Monday, April 20.

Where is Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 30 going to take place?

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 30 will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 30 start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 30 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 30 on TV in India?

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 30 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 30 in India?

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 30 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 30 Predicted 12

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner/AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult/Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah











