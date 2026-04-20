The Times of Bengal

Big BREAKING: Several feared dead as passenger bus fell into deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, rescue ops on

Posted on by admintob


Udhampur: A tragic incident has surfaced from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday where a travelling bus rolled down into a gorge in Udhampur district. As per initial reports, at least 10 travelers are feared to be dead and several sustained injuries.

 

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added





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