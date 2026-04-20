Big BREAKING: Several feared dead as passenger bus fell into deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, rescue ops on





Udhampur: A tragic incident has surfaced from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday where a travelling bus rolled down into a gorge in Udhampur district. As per initial reports, at least 10 travelers are feared to be dead and several sustained injuries.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh tweets, “Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Minga Sherpa, after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on its way from Ramnagar to Udhampur. The rescue operation has been… pic.twitter.com/FqZIM3vLeO — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2026

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added









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