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Ranveer Singh moves Karnataka High Court in mimicry row, offers fresh apology over Rishab Shetty incident

Ranveer Singh agrees to revise his apology affidavit after backlash over the Chamundi Devi mimicry controversy.

Even as Ranveer Singh enjoys the massive success of ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, an old controversy has come back to the spotlight, and this time, it has reached the courtroom. The actor is now facing legal heat over his mimicry of Rishab Shetty during a public event, which many felt hurt religious sentiments. What seemed like a light moment on stage has now turned into a serious matter, raising questions about sensitivity and accountability.

What is the controversy about?

The issue dates back to November 28 last year, during the International Film Festival of India. While praising Rishab Shetty’s performance, Ranveer mimicked him on stage, including references linked to the portrayal of a deity. Reports suggest that even when Rishab signalled him to stop, Ranveer continued the act, including while greeting and hugging him. The moment, which initially appeared playful, later sparked backlash online.

Many viewers felt the act crossed a line, especially because it was linked to religious sentiments surrounding Chamundi Devi.

Case reaches Karnataka High Court

The matter escalated when a complaint was filed, bringing the issue before the Karnataka High Court. During the hearing, Ranveer’s legal team informed the court that the actor is willing to submit an apology affidavit. However, the complainant, Prashanth Methal, argued that the apology lacked sincerity. According to reports, the court has now asked for a revised version of the affidavit.

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Ranveer agrees to submit a revised apology

Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, representing Ranveer, told Justice M Nagaprasanna that a fresh affidavit would be filed after refining the wording. Reading from the earlier affidavit, the actor had stated, “I have filed an affidavit of apology. And I have undertaken in that affidavit that I will visit the temple as well. (The affidavit states) On the date of the incident, even for a moment, I did not realise I offended the worshippers of the Daiva.

I also want to clarify that I was raised in a Sindhi household in Mumbai, and I was not aware of the sensitivities. I, through this affidavit, once again convey my deepest regret and unconditional apology. I will be visiting the temple of the deity in due course to offer my prayers and express my devotion.” The court has now adjourned the matter to April 23.

Ranveer had earlier apologised publicly

This is not the first time Ranveer has addressed the issue. Earlier, he had shared a public apology, saying, “I intended to highlight Rishabh’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

With the case now in court and a revised apology expected, the focus shifts to how the situation unfolds from here. For Ranveer Singh, this is a reminder that even small moments on stage can have a larger impact, especially in a country where culture and faith hold deep meaning. The next hearing on April 23 could decide the direction this controversy takes.











