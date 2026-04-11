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DC vs CSK IPL 2026: Weather forecast and pitch report for Chennai clash

Pitch and Weather report for DC vs CSK clash in IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

DC vs CSK IPL 2026 pitch and weather report

The 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidamabaram Stadium in Chennai.

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings performance in IPL 2026

Speaking about their performance in the IPL 2026, Delhi Capitals performed brilliantly in the tournament as they have played 3 matches and won 2 games. They played their last match against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans, where they suffered a loss by a narrow margin of 1 run. This match will be important for them to secure the third spot with six points in the points table.

While speaking about their rivals, Chennai Super Kings, they disappoint their fans this season as they have played three matches and lost all of them. They are still looking for their maiden victory in the IPL 2026. Could they get their first win by defeating Delhi Capitals in their upcoming match as they are at the bottom of the points table.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings weather prediction

Let’s discuss the weather report and pitch prediction for the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings’ clash. Good news for fans is the evening weather will be warm, and the conditions will be perfect for the match.

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At 6:30 PM, it will be around 31°C with clear weather and almost no chance of rain. The wind will blow from the southeast at about 19 km/h. By 7:30 PM, the temperature will drop a little to 30°C, the sky will stay clear, and the wind will be slightly faster at around 20 km/h.

From 8:30 PM to 10:30 PM, the weather will stay clear with a temperature around 30°C. There will be almost no chance of rain. The wind will be light, coming from the south-southeast at about 16–19 km/h. Overall, it will be a warm and pleasant evening, good for outdoor activities.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings pitch report

Let’s discuss the pitch prediction, as, like the last match between CSK vs PBKS, we can expect more runs in the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings’ match.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 18 Predicted 12

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Kartik Sharma/Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Matt Henry, Noor Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana/Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar











