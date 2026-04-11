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Vande Mataram Row: MP CM Mohan Yadav slams Congress over Refusal controversy

A political storm erupts in Madhya Pradesh after Congress councillors refuse to sing Vande Mataram, prompting strong reactions from CM Mohan Yadav and raising questions over party silence.

MP CM Mohan Yadav slams Congress over ‘Refusal’ controversy

Bhopal: A new controversy erupted in Madhya Pradesh today following protests over singing of Vande Mataram at Indore Municipal Corporation’s house meeting. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attacked Congress over this issue.

Background of Controversy

Incidents related to singing of national song were raised during a budget meeting of Indore Municipal Corporation. Two Congress councillors did not sing Vande Mataram inside the House over religious grounds. Following this, controversy was created inside the house by other members.

Congress has not given any clarification on this issue yet.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s Reaction

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has reacted sharply to incidents related to singing of Vande Mataram at Indore Municipal Corporation meeting. He called it unfortunate that national sentiments were hurt.

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The Chief Minister further said that – How can an elected member sitting in Vidhan Sabha refuse to sing Vande Mataram openly. Don’t have courage to speak, Congress party mentality is known for doing such things.” CM Yadav demanded that senior Congress leaders should apologise over this incident. Moreover, he further said that if they do not resign, then party chief should submit their resignations as well.

CM Asks Why Congress Senior Leader Rahul Gandhi Not Speak?

CM Mohan Yadav asked Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi why he has not spoken anything on this issue. He asked senior leaders who often speak on nationalism should clarify their stand. Don’t keep mum on matters related to Bharat Mata.

Accusing Congress of having “double standards”, CM Mohan Yadav told reporters that such an incident exposes the DNA of Congress. Congress should clarify its stand on this.

Fireworks on the Lines of Nationalism From CM Yadav

Congress for many years followed double standards on nationalism related issues: CM Mohan Yadav

Yadav further said that party president should ask party chief Sonia Gandhi, former PM Dr Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi to resign.

Nationalism Row Likely to Escalate Further

Congress is yet to give any reaction on this issue. The row is expected to escalate further in coming days.











