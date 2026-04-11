WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi destroys RCB’s bowling attack as he smashes…

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WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi destroys RCBs bowling attack as he smashes…

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s impressive batting performance against RCB in IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s impressive batting performance vs RCB

Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals defeated Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets

With this victory, Rajasthan Royals won all their four matches in the ongoing tournament. This win helped them to stick in the first spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi shines with the bat

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is known for his attacking approach and iconic knocks. Suryavanshi showcased a great batting performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Suryavanshi scored 78 runs off 26 balls, including eight fours and seven sixes with a strike rate of 300.

Not only this, Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed his half-century off 15 balls and helped Rajasthan Royals to put 97 on the board in powerplay.

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1️⃣5️⃣ years of age. 1️⃣5️⃣ deliveries for a half-century Vaibhav Sooryavanshi taking on the best in the business with ease What a special talent Updates ▶️ https://t.co/X76bJjmq1j#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RRvRCB | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/6TCpgCMnjy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2026

Vaibhav Suryavanshi wins the ‘Player of the Match’ award

Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a crucial knock for Rajasthan Royals against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and was honored with the Player of the match award.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi reflects on his progress and journey

After the brilliant batting performance, Vaibhav Suryavanshi shared his progress and journey. Not only this, he also praised his father and coaches: “My father, my coach, and my guardian here in the team, Rohit Sir, all of them are always encouraging me. They say this is a long journey and this is just the beginning. So, you have to focus on your work and the process without paying attention to anything else.”

Brilliant batting performance from Dhruv Jurel against RCB

Speaking about other star players, Dhruv Jurel also played a crucial knock for Rajasthan Royals as he scored 81 runs not out off 43 balls, including eight fours and three sixes with a strike rate of 188.











