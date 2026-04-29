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Jammu to Srinagar in 4 hours 40 mins: Ashwini Vaishnaw to flag off direct Vande Bharat service from the two cities on THIS date

The Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will inaugurate a direct Vande Bharat service between Jammu and Srinagar, significantly reducing journey time and boosting connectivity in the region.

Vande Bharat Express

Jammu- Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: In a matter of good news for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off a direct 20-coach Vande Bharat train service between the two popular cities on April 30. Readers should note that the regular services for the public will commence from May 2, giving a fillip to tourism of the state. Moreover, the service will reduce travel time between Jammu and Srinagar while providing all-weather connectivity between the two capitals of Jammu and Kashmir. Here are all the details you need to know about the Jammu- Srinagar Vande Bharat Express.

Jammu- Srinagar Vande Bharat Express route details

The Jammu- Srinagar Vande Bharat Express (Train Nos. 26401/26402) will run between Jammu Tawi (JAT) and Srinagar (SINA), stopping at key stations including Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Reasi and Banihal. Notably, the train will complete the journey in approximately 4 hours and 50 minutes.

Train No. Route Departure Time Arrival Time Duration 26404 Srinagar – Jammu Tawi 08:00 AM 12:40 PM 4 hrs 40 mins 26403 Jammu Tawi – Srinagar 01:20 PM 06:00 PM 4 hrs 40 mins

“Simultaneously, a train will depart from Srinagar for Jammu on the same day the service begins from Jammu to Srinagar,” officials said. Before the commencement of this service, a trial run of the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat was conducted on Tuesday from Jammu to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, officials added.

Schedule of inaugural Jammu- Srinagar Vande Bharat Express

The inaugural Vande Bharat train, equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and comprising 20 coaches, will cover a total distance of 267 kilometres on Thursday. The train service will operate six days a week between Jammu and Srinagar. There will be no service on this route on Tuesdays.

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Also read: Indian Railways revises Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat express timings and schedule: Check updated route details

“Constructed using indigenous technology, this Vande Bharat Express will offer passengers a world-class travel experience,” Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said. It features amenities such as the ‘Kavach’ safety system for passenger security, a GPS-based passenger information system, and comfortable rotating seats.

Also read: Udaipur to Ahmedabad in 4 hours: Indian Railways to launch new Udaipur-Asarwa Vande Bharat Express; check route details, stoppages and time table

How will Jammu- Srinagar Vande Bharat Express help people?

“This service will not only reduce travel time but also provide a massive boost to the local economy and tourism,” he added. An eight-coach train was earlier operating between Katra and Srinagar. The introduction of a 20-coach train will allow more passengers to travel on the route.

(With inputs from agencies)











