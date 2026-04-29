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WATCH: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton give flying start as Mumbai Indians smash 78 runs in Powerplay vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Star batters Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton helped Mumbai Indians score 78 runs in the powerplay against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match. 41 in IPL 2026.

Jacks and Rickelton’s impressive start for MI vs SRH in IPL 2026

The match no. 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is played between Hardik Pandya’ Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Both captains is looking for their teams’ victory, especially Hardik Pandya. The reason behind it, as a captain this season has not been in the favor of Mumbai Indians. They have more count of losses than wins in this year’s edition.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Mumbai Indians had won the toss and decided to bat first. For the Mumbai Indians, star batters and new opening pair, Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks opened the innings. Meanwhile, this experiment worked for the Mumbai Indians as both batters gave a extremely dominating start to their innings.

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Star all-rounder, Will Jacks made his debut for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. If we talk about his performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Will Jacks scored 46 runs off 22 balls, including five fours and three sixes. Jacks batted at a strike rate of 209. However, he missed his half-century. But, his attacking approach gave a superb start for Mumbai Indians. He was dismissed by star Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Meanwhile, his opening partner, who replaced star Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. Ryan Rickelton is still standing at the crease for Mumbai Indians in this highly intense. Mumbai Indians fans are expecting a good innings from his bat. After all, he is playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, after a while.

Rick-rolling the pacers and Jacking up the run rate! Wankhede is getting a proper powerplay masterclass tonight Updates ▶️ https://t.co/ypWTkEr2Rc#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/pLifDDUFKh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2026

Also Read: EXPLAINED: Why are Hardik Pandya’s MI team wearing black arm bands vs SRH in IPL 2026 match

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