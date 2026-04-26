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NDPS Court grants BIG relief to Rhea Chakraborty in in Sushant Singh Rajputs death case, orders bank accounts to be….

A major legal update has emerged as the NDPS court allows access to previously frozen accounts linked to Rhea Chakraborty. The decision signals a shift in the case and brings fresh attention to how the investigation was handled.

NDPS Court grants BIG relief to Rhea Chakraborty in in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, orders bank accounts to be….

Rhea Chakraborty has received a major legal relief in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death case after a special NDPS court passed an important order regarding her financial access. The decision comes years after investigation agencies froze multiple bank accounts during a probe linked to an alleged drug trail. This latest development brings fresh attention to how procedures were followed during the early stages of investigation. While the case has seen many twists over time, this ruling shifts focus towards legal compliance and due process, raising new questions around actions taken back then and how they stand under judicial review today.

What did the court decide in the Rhea Chakraborty case?

The special NDPS court ordered that bank accounts belonging to Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik should be unfrozen. These accounts were frozen in 2020 by the Narcotics Control Bureau during an investigation into alleged drug links connected to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The court observed that mandatory legal steps were not followed while freezing these accounts which made the action invalid under law.

Why did defence challenge account freezing?

Rhea Chakraborty, along with her brother, approached court through legal representatives arguing that the agency failed to comply with required provisions under NDPS Act. Defence pointed out that Section 68F clearly requires confirmation from competent authority within fixed time frame. According to their argument no such approval was taken which made entire process legally flawed.

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What did prosecution argue in response?

Prosecution opposed plea stating that Chakraborty was allegedly linked with drug network and in contact with peddlers. They claimed that freezing accounts was justified based on investigation findings and statements recorded during probe. However court did not accept this reasoning as sufficient to override procedural requirements.

What observation did court make on NCB action?

Court clearly stated that without confirmation order from competent authority within thirty days freezing action cannot remain valid. It highlighted that no such order was placed on record which directly goes against provisions defined under NDPS law. This observation became key reason behind final decision.

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Background of Sushant Singh Rajput case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence in June 2020 which led to nationwide debate and multiple investigations by central agencies. Rhea Chakraborty became central figure in probe facing intense scrutiny legal action and even arrest before later receiving bail. Case continues to remain one of most discussed matters in recent entertainment and legal landscape.











