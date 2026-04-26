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Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Match No 37 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch, Time & TV Details

Look at the live-streaming details of CSK vs GT in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.



CSK vs GT IPL 2026 live-streaming details

On Sunday, April 26th, there will be two matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The first game will be played between Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The evening game will be played between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Lucknow.

Let’s talk about the first match of the day, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans. Both teams are performing well in the tournament. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side have played 7 matches in the tournament, winning so far. Meanwhile, their opponents, Gujarat Titans (GT), have played 7 matches in the tournament, winning three out of them and hold seventh spot in the points table with six points.

Gujarat Titans played their last match against defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where they suffered a 5-wicket defeat. For GT, star player and one of the finest batters of all time, Sai Sudharsan smashed 100 runs off 58 balls, including 11 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 172. But, his impressive knock couldn’t help GT as Virat Kohli played a crucial innings for RCB of 81 runs off 44 balls, including 8 fours and 4 sixes.

Meanwhile, their rivals, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), played their last match against Mumbai Indians (MI), where they dominated them and registered a win by a big margin of 103 runs. Sanju Samson played a crucial role for CSK as he scored an unbeaten 101 runs off 54 balls. Sanju Samson’s innings includes 10 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 187 and helped his side to move to the fifth spot in the points table with a good net run rate.

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Here are all the details about Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 37…

Let’s discuss the live-streaming details of the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans.

When is Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 37 going to take place?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Gujrat Titans IPL 2026 match no 37 will take place on Sunday, April 26.

How can I watch livestreaming of Where is Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 37 going to take place?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 37 will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time will Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 37 start?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 37 will begin at 3:30pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 3pm.

Where can I watch Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 37 on TV in India?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 37 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 37 in India?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 37 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s HEROICS go in vain as Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma power SRH to a 5-wicket victory











