Dabur’s Hajmola Launches “Masti ki Pathshala” in Siliguri

Siliguri 20 May 2026: Dabur India Ltd., one of the leading Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care companies, announced the launch of the ambitious “Hajmola Masti ki Pathshala” campaign. This massive outreach program is designed to underscore the importance of physical activity and fun among school children, perfectly aligning with the brand’s fun loving and joyful personality. The initiative was flagged off in Siliguri with a special session conducted for students of Green Sproutt Boarding School, Siliguri.

The “Masti ki Pathshala” campaign is poised for an extensive engagement drive in UP & West Bengal, set to roll out in 20 major cities and cover a total of 550 schools, aiming to interact with and benefit over 2.5 lakh students. This campaign is built around interactive and educational elements, including core Fun Games sessions specially curated to encourage students to step away from sedentary habits, actively participate in physical play, and promote health &well-being. Additionally, it will feature Expert Sessions led by leading health and fitness professionals. These sessions are dedicated to educating students, parents, and teachers about the critical importance of daily physical activities in a child’s holistic development, focusing on benefits such as improved concentration, better metabolism, and healthy digestion.

“With ‘Masti ki Pathshala,’ we are blending fun with fitness. Children are increasingly spending more time indoors. This campaign is Hajmola’s way of encouraging them to embrace active playtime, which is vital for both physical health and healthy digestion. By engaging students, we are committing to nurture a generation that understands the value of masti (fun) and movement in their daily lives,” Mr. Sriram Padmanabhan, Director Marketing, Dabur India Ltd., said.

“Physical activity serves as a vital catalyst for a student’s cognitive and emotional growth, extending far beyond just physical fitness. Engaging in regular movement stimulates the release of neurotrophic factors that enhance brain plasticity, directly leading to sharper focus, improved memory retention, and higher academic performance. In an era dominated by sedentary screen time, active play is also essential for emotional regulation and stress reduction, helping children build the resilience and mental clarity needed to navigate their educational journey with confidence”. Dr. Paul said.

“Hajmola’s “Masti ki Pathshala” campaign goes beyond mere brand promotion; it is a significant step towards reinforcing holistic child wellness. The integration of physical activity is based on scientific understanding, as adequate movement aids in stimulating the digestive system, a fact often overlooked in today’s screen-centric lifestyle. By focusing on 550 schools across the selected cities, Dabur aims to create a sustainable and positive impact, fostering a culture where play and physical fitness are viewed as essential components of daily education, ensuring that the younger generation grows up with both a love for active living and a better understanding of how to maintain a healthy body”. Mr. Prabal Walia, Category Head-Healthcare OTC, Dabur India Ltd said.