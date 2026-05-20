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Good news for NEET-UG Re-examination: Kejriwal announces free bus travel to candidates on June 21; What did he say?

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced that free bus travel will be provided by the Punjab government for students retaking the NEET-UG exam in June.

Arvind Kejriwal- File image

The NEET-UG exams have been at the centre of attention for some time now. Following the paper leak, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the reexamination will take place on June 21.

Following the decision, students expressed concerns over the financial difficulties faced by some candidates. Taking this into consideration, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal stated that the government in Punjab will allow free travel on Punjab Roadways buses to reach their respective examination centres for re-examination on June 21.

Kejriwal announced a decision on X

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared the decision of the Punjab government on the social media platform X, where he confirmed that the state government has decided to provide free bus services for NEET aspirants from June 20 to June 22.

Arvind Kejriwal said many students had approached authorities over the financial difficulties they face while travelling to exam centres, especially those belonging to economically weaker sections. Some candidates, he noted, had appealed for assistance as even small travel expenses can be hard for their families to manage.

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Hello bacchon Based on your suggestions, Punjab government has decided to make the bus services for all NEET students free during June 20-22. अब मन लगाकर तैयारी करो pic.twitter.com/X7aFwI58jV — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 20, 2026

In a video message, he said that he had discussed the matter with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his visit to the state. The Chief Minister later decided that all NEET aspirants would be allowed to travel free of cost on buses during the exam period.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Paper leak row: Pune Municipal Corporation seals RCC Coaching Classes run by accused Shivraj Mategonkar

While explaining the initiative, Bhagwant Mann said many NEET aspirants belong to poor families and face problems arranging money even for travel to exam centres. He said students had appealed for assistance during a recent interaction with Arvind Kejriwal. As a result, the Punjab government decided to waive bus fares for all NEET candidates travelling on Punjab Roadways buses on June 20, 21 and 22, with admit cards serving as travel passes.

NEET-UG exam cancelled

The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3, following a nationwide paper leak controversy. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the reexamination will take place on June 21.

Also Read: NEET paper leak row: Accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare sent to 14 days’ CBI custody

He further announced that all previously registered candidates do not need to register again and the NTA permitted eligible candidates to update their address and preferred exam city (if needed) on the National Testing Agency official website.

Revised exam city intimation slips and fresh admit cards will be issued by June 14. Meanwhile, the Government of India has handed over the paper leak investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).











