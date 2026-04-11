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Mohammed Kaif slams THIS star player over…, his name is…

Mohammed Kaif criticises a star player for poor performance in IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

Mohammed Kaif slams a star player

Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants performed brilliantly in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, they have played three matches in the tournament and won two games out of it.

However, despite having a brilliant captaincy from Rishabh Pant. Former Indian cricketer and legendary player, Mohammed Kaif criticized Rishabh Pant and advised him to improve his understanding of the game and take on more responsibility to consistently deliver good results.

Rishabh Pant’s poor batting performance against KKR

In their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, LSG captain Rishabh Pant dismissed for 10 runs. Meanwhile, star player Mukul Choudhary played a match-winning innings for them as he scored 54 runs off 27 balls, including two fours and seven sixes.

Mohammed Kaif criticises Rishabh Pant for not taking responsibilities

“The team needed him to stay at the crease until the end. He’s an experienced player, having played in the IPL since 2016. When he came in to bat, the situation wasn’t difficult. LSG had scored 41 runs in the first five overs. One batsman had to take responsibility and bat until the end. Pant should have played that role,” Kaif said on Star Sports.

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‘If you don’t take responsibility, you can’t help your team’: Mohammed Kaif

“As a captain, if you don’t take responsibility, you can’t help your team win matches. He performed well against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but he needs to maintain consistency. He needs to understand match situations better and learn when to change his strategy,” he said.

“A captain’s job is to stay in the chase until the end, and Pant needs to work on that,” he added.

Lucknow Super Giants set to face Gujarat Titans on April 12

Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants are set to face Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans on April 12th at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Ardonamau.











