Kajol REACTS as Oscars give shout out to Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in the list of...

Home

Entertainment

Kajol REACTS as Oscars give shout out to Shah Rukh Khans Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in the list of…

An iconic Bollywood romance has returned to global spotlight after being acknowledged in an international film list of Oscars Academy, sparking nostalgic reactions from audiences and renewed appreciation for its timeless storytelling.

Bollywood actress Kajol shared a cheerful reaction after Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences highlighted Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in global conversation around romance stories linked with travel. Classic film starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan continues to receive admiration decades after release. Social media post from Oscars body sparked fresh wave of nostalgia among fans who still connect deeply with its characters emotions and timeless music. Kajol’s response added a personal touch making the moment more special for the audience across generations.

Academy spotlight on iconic romance

Academy shared a post featuring popular romance films connected with travel, inviting users to pick their favorite. The list included several international titles like You Me and Tuscany, The Holiday, Eat Pray Love, along with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Kajol noticed the post and reshared it with simple response saying she chooses DDLJ. Her reaction quickly gained attention, reflecting pride attached to the film that shaped modern Bollywood romance.

Check out the viral post here

I vote for DDLJ https://t.co/oLYoNlU8M1 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 11, 2026

Why DDLJ still holds global appeal?

Directed by Aditya Chopra film tells story of love between Raj and Simran during Europe trip. Journey filled with emotions family values and memorable moments created lasting impact. Even after many years film continues running at Mumbai theatre showing unmatched popularity. Story balances romance tradition and youthful spirit which resonates with audiences worldwide.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The milestones of DDLJ

Film completed three decades recently marking major milestone in Indian cinema. Celebration included unveiling of bronze statue of Raj and Simran pose in London symbolizing global recognition. Made on budget of around Rs 4 crore film earned over Rs 102 crore during original run which translates to much higher value today. Long theatrical run record further strengthens its legendary status.

More about DDLJ

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol film featured powerful performances from late actor Amrish Puri, late Satish Shah, Farida Jalal, Mandira Bedi, Parmeet Sethi along with other notable artists. Their work added emotional depth making story more relatable. Contribution of legendary producer late Yash Chopra also played key role in shaping final vision of film which remains benchmark for romantic storytelling.











