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Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Hema Malini, and other celebs congratulate Thalapathy Vijay as TVK creates history in Tamil Nadu 2026 elections

A wave of support from top film personalities highlights the scale of Thalapathy Vijay’s gigantic achievement as his entry into politics captures attention beyond Tamil Nadu and signals a major shift in his remarkable journey.

Celebrity congratulates Thalapathy Vijay (PC: Twitter)

The political landscape of Tamil Nadu has changed in a striking way as the 2026 Assembly election counting has now concluded with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by TVK supremo Thalapathy Vijay delivering a historic debut. The party has crossed the majority mark and emerged as the single largest force in the state, breaking decades of dominance by traditional parties like DMK and AIADMK. Celebrations unfolded outside Vijay’s residence as supporters gathered in large numbers while security remained tight to manage the crowd. As the scale of this victory became clear, congratulatory messages from across the film industry started pouring in, showing how this moment has gone far beyond politics.

The reaction of celebrities over the historic moment

The impact of Vijay’s win has reached beyond politics into cinema, with many top stars sharing their reactions. Celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Hema Malini, Tiger Shroff, Nani and Mahesh Babu have praised his journey and achievements. Their messages highlight how Vijay has transformed admiration from films into real public support in politics.

Nani’s reaction to Thalapathy Vijay’s remarkable victory

Taking to his X account, Nani wrote, “Congratulations @actorvijay sir. First doubted and then crowned. Happened at our home and now it’s happening in our neighbouring home. Underdog winning is always absolute cinema ( or should I say absolute politics ?) 🙂 Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu who have made their decision clear.”

Congratulations @actorvijay sir. First doubted and then crowned.

Happened at our home and now it’s happening in our neighbouring home. Underdog winning is always absolute cinema ( or should I say absolute politics ?) 🙂

Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu… — Nani (@NameisNani) May 4, 2026

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Mahesh Babu’s heartwarming reaction on TVK’s victory

Mahesh Babu took to his X account and wrote, “Hearty congratulations @actorvijay on setting new benchmarks and achieving a stunning victory!!! Today reflects the faith people have placed in you in large measure… I’m certain this victory will translate into meaningful progress for Tamil Nadu.”

Hearty congratulations @actorvijay on setting new benchmarks and achieving a stunning victory!!! Today reflects the faith people have placed in you in large measure… I’m certain this victory will translate into meaningful progress for Tamil Nadu. ❤️❤️❤️ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 4, 2026

Suriya’s reaction to his nanbaa Thalapathy Vijay’s remarkable feat

Suriya also took to his X account and wrote, “Receiving the love and support of the people is a blessing. Tamil Nadu has great faith in my friend Vijay. My heartfelt congratulations to him as he is about to begin a new chapter in Tamil Nadu politics. Heartiest congratulations to @actorvijay on this spectacular and resounding victory! This moment is a true testament to your vision your perseverance and the unwavering love people have for you.”

மக்களின் அன்பும் ஆதரவும் கிடைப்பது வரம். நண்பர் விஜய் மீது தமிழ்நாடு பெரிய நம்பிக்கை வைத்திருக்கிறது. தமிழக அரசியலில் புதிய அத்தியாயத்தை தொடங்கவிருக்கும் அவருக்கு என் மனப்பூர்வமான வாழ்த்துகள். — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) May 4, 2026

Kajal Aggarwal’s reaction on his Mersal co-stars landmark victory

Kajal, who featured with Vijay in classics like Thuppakki, Jilla and Mersal wrote, “The people of Tamil Nadu have spoken—loud clear and with immense pride. This isn’t just a win it’s a celebration of a deep powerful connection with millions. Wishing you great strength and success as you step into this inspiring new chapter. May you bring the change so many are hoping for. Congratulations once again on this phenomenal achievement! @TVKVijayHQ”

Heartiest congratulations to @actorvijay on this spectacular and resounding victory! This moment is a true testament to your vision, your perseverance, and the unwavering love people have for you. The people of Tamil Nadu have spoken—loud, clear, and with immense pride. This… pic.twitter.com/XVhg0aYt1r — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) May 4, 2026

Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan got Thalapathy Vijay to dance live on stage and left Trisha Krishnan smiling- Watch Video

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s reaction on Thalapathy Vijay’s gigantic victory

The actor took to his X account and wrote, “Dear @actorvijay Hearty congratulations on this outstanding and well deserved victory in your first election. May you continue to inspire lead and serve with unwavering passion and purpose. My best wishes to you for your public service to the state of Tamil Nadu and its people.”

Tiger Shroff’s reaction on Thalapathy Vijay’s remarkable victory

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff also took to his X account and wrote, “Congratulations to @actorvijay The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter!”

Congratulations to @actorvijay

The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter! — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 4, 2026

Hema Malini’s reaction on 2026 Elections and TVK’s victory

“Puducherry has seen another BJP repeat victory which goes to prove that good governance carries the party to success As for Tamil Nadu the state has veered away from Dravidian supremacy which had ruled the state for many years The youth have voted in hordes for the new first time political star the recent film star turned politician Joseph Vijay This was a tsunami completely unexpected which has swept through the state which has seen the rule of film personalities MGR and Jayalalitha earlier I wish Vijay good luck in his new role most probably that of the new CM of Tamil Nadu!”

Puducherry has seen another BJP repeat victory which goes to prove that good governance carries the party to success!

As for Tamil Nadu, the state has veered away from Dravidian supremacy which had ruled the state for many years. The youth have voted in hordes for the new first… — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 4, 2026

Hanu Raghavapudi’s reaction on Vijay’s historic achievement

Director Hanu Raghavapudi also took to his X account and congratulated TVK supremo, he wrote, “What you’ve achieved today goes beyond success @actorvijay sir it speaks about the bond you share with people From being admired to being trusted that transition is never easy and you’ve done it with grace Wishing you strength clarity and unwavering support as you begin this new chapter Really happy for you Congratulations to everyone at @TVKVijayHQ”

What you’ve achieved today goes beyond success @actorvijay sir, it speaks about the bond you share with people. From being admired to being trusted, that transition is never easy, and you’ve done it with grace. Wishing you strength, clarity, and unwavering support as you… — Hanu Raghavapudi (@hanurpudi) May 4, 2026

How did Thalapathy Vijay create history in Tamil Nadu Elections 2026?

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 results have delivered a massive shapeshift in Tamil Nadu’s political history as TVK contested independently and secured a dominant victory. Vijay led from key constituencies including Perambur and Trichy East showing his direct connection with voters. This result has reshaped the political structure of the state and introduced a new leadership force that has quickly gained public trust.











